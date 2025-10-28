LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

In a bizarre incident at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a patient caused a stir after taking a trip to a liquor shop while still admitted to the hospital. The man, carrying a urin bag, walked into the liquor store, bought alcohol, and consumed it on the spot, as seen in the viral video.

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP. (Representative Image: Twitter)
Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP. (Representative Image: Twitter)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 28, 2025 18:43:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

In a bizarre incident at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a patient caused a stir after taking a trip to a liquor shop while still admitted to the hospital. The man, carrying a urin bag, walked into the liquor store, bought alcohol, and consumed it on the spot, as seen in the viral video. 

People around him were visibly shocked by the unusual sight, with some recording the incident on their phones. The video has since sparked a buzz on social media. 



After consuming the alcohol immediately, the patient lost consciousness. Authorities are investigating how he managed to leave the hospital premises and obtain alcohol despite being under medical care. 

This unusual case has raised concerns about hospital security and monitoring of patients, particularly those with mobility restrictions or under close observation. 

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 6:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral newsShahjahanpurUPuttar pradesh

RELATED News

Hyderabad Passenger Left Stunned as Cab Driver Demands ₹5,000 for Airport Drop-Netizens Call It Daylight Robbery

Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

Ahmedabad Viral Video: Doctor Slaps Patient’s Father, Refuses To Treat The Child, Here’s What Happened Next

LATEST NEWS

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Dholera’s Akhilam Township by GAP Group Secures Key Environmental Approval

AiNXT Goes Global: The Grand Dubai Launch of ‘VedVani’ – A Human-Like Voice AI Revolution

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

‘We’ll Get Somebody New’: Donald Trump Calls Jerome Powell ‘Incompetent,’ Promises New Federal Reserve Leadership Soon

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Lionel Messi Finally Reveals Who Is The GOAT, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, His Name Is….

Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video
Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video
Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video
Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS