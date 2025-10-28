Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

In a bizarre incident at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a patient caused a stir after taking a trip to a liquor shop while still admitted to the hospital. The man, carrying a urin bag, walked into the liquor store, bought alcohol, and consumed it on the spot, as seen in the viral video.

People around him were visibly shocked by the unusual sight, with some recording the incident on their phones. The video has since sparked a buzz on social media.







After consuming the alcohol immediately, the patient lost consciousness. Authorities are investigating how he managed to leave the hospital premises and obtain alcohol despite being under medical care.

This unusual case has raised concerns about hospital security and monitoring of patients, particularly those with mobility restrictions or under close observation.