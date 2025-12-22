Payal Gaming Viral MMS: Rumoured Boyfriend Parv Singh Breaks Silence Amid Video Allegations, Says 'I Never...'

Payal Dhare, the Indian gaming influencer better known as Payal Gaming, was surrounded by a scandal when an MMS leak occurred, mistakenly labeling her as the person in the footage. The video quickly gained popularity on social media platforms and, despite the lack of any official validation, it attracted a great deal of users’ curiosity and speculation. Payal the influencer outright rejected any association with the video and called it a personal and very distressing matter; however, she also claimed that it was not her issue and asked both the public and the media not to circulate the video anymore.

What Did Parv Singh Say Amid Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row?

Throughout the whole situation, Parv Singh, who is rumored to be Payal’s boyfriend (more popularly known as ReGaLToS), allegedly backed her up, which was manifested through his active involvement in her social media posts. After Payal expressed her views on the matter and made it known that she was confronting the online rumors with an open letter, Parv Singh clicked the like button on her post and also posted it on his Instagram story, thus giving support when the public was watching very closely. There has been no announcement regarding the status of their relationship, but the two frequently collaborate and their social media activity has led to the speculation of a romantic link between them by fans and followers.

Payal Gaming Viral MMS

The event reflects bigger concerns about the speed with which false information travels across the internet, especially if the question relates to well known influencers. Payal had the support of a great number of people on social media, and a few went as far as to propose that artificial intelligence and deepfake technology were the sources behind this fake content aimed at destroying the reputation of public figures. The Maharashtra Cyber Police together with other agencies have been investigating such catchpenny content, whereas the fans keep on advocating the responsible usage and distribution of digital media as a preventive measure against the reputational harm done, for instance, to Payal Gaming.

Also Read: Payal Gaming Viral MMS: Legal Action Warned Over Circulation Of Alleged Video