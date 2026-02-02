Sadhvi Prem Baisa Leaked Viral Bedroom MMS Controversy: Father Veeram Nath Breaks Silence, Says Video Involves Him And…

The case of the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa is under investigation with the police still interviewing her father, Veeramnath. He was questioned by the Deputy Commissioner Vineet Bansal in the ACP Boranada office in the presence of the IPS officers Roshan Meena and Chhavi Sharma. In the post interrogation interview, Bansal told the media that the post mortem report revealed that the body of Sadhvi had no signs of any injury. Even though the investigation is still going on, a lot of questions are still unanswered, and law enforcement is working the case on various fronts to reach the bottom of the matter.

What Did Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father Veeram Nath Say About The Viral Bedroom MMS?

The father of Sadhvi, Veeramnath, had to deliver a speech on the first occasion about the viral video as of July 2025. The video had presented Sadhvi embracing a man and this was strongly criticized in social media. Veeramnath has explained that the video in question only showed him embracing his biological daughter and that there was nothing wrong in the process. According to him, he has documents that confirm his relationship with Sadhvi and is ready to provide them to the investigators. After the first scandal, Sadhvi herself has made a complaint to the police, and one of the accused has been caught, and has consistently asserted that the video was out of context.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Controversy

At the same time, the FSL report is pending and it is likely to give vital information on the case. Investigators are probing into any detail, linking events and documents in order to know how Sadhvi died. Police officials stress on the fact that investigations are conducted systematically, and each evidence is researched properly to achieve clarity. The government is also examining digital footprints, messages and other pertinent contents to come up with an all encompassing picture of the scenario.

Also Read: Viral Bedroom MMS And Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death: Post-Mortem Report Reveals Shocking Truth, Read To Know More