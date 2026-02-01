LIVE TV
Viral Bedroom MMS And Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Mysterious Death: Post-Mortem Report Reveals Shocking Truth, Read To Know More

Viral Bedroom MMS And Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death: Post-Mortem Report Reveals Shocking Truth, Read To Know More

The context of Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious death is ranked as a bigger picture, which includes social media attention and controversy around an Instagram post that was published posthumously and general community concerns and demands to investigate the case.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 1, 2026 11:01:14 IST

Viral Bedroom MMS And Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death: Post-Mortem Report Reveals Shocking Truth, Read To Know More

The mysterious murder of 23 year old Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur has left investigators and people at large scratching their heads to get the answer, but the recently published post mortem report has only complicated the puzzle but not provided the answer.

As the report shows, the definite cause of death could not be established, but examiners took note of reddening of both the small and big intestines, which is at times a sign that the body contains toxins. Due to the lack of a clear cause, police have since shifted attention in additional lab tests on tissue samples and other evidence that was found at the scene in order to find out whether the death was due to poison or adverse reaction to medication.

In the continued investigation, the authorities are placing close questions to the compounder who had given Sadhvi Prem Baisa injections on the day of her death. It is recorded that she received numerous injections some of which are known to decrease swelling and inflammation such as ‘dexona’ but the dosage and purpose is subject to question. Medication wrappers have also been discovered near her ashram that makes the investigators question whether she had been having a cold or asthma and that her treatment might have been one of the reasons she suddenly collapsed.

The context of her death is ranked as a bigger picture, which includes social media attention and controversy around an Instagram post that was published posthumously and general community concerns and demands to investigate the case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to investigate the case, and all persons related to her care, as well as those who were present in the ashram were also considered. The police too are reviewing cell phone logs and CCTV footage in a bid to put together what did occur in the hours before her death, and they are not expected to arrive at any final conclusion until forensic results are received. 

Also Read: Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS