Shocking! iPhone 17 Pro Survives 3 Days Under Mud After Typhoon In Philippines, What Exactly Happened

An iPhone 17 Pro has stunned the internet after it was found fully functional following three days buried under mud and floodwaters caused by Typhoon Kalmegi in the Philippines.

The device’s owner, a Reddit user, shared that he lost the phone while escaping his flooded home during the typhoon. He described how he had to climb onto the roof to survive but slipped into the rising waters. “Before I slipped, I was holding on to my phone, and that’s when it fell. Once the flooding subsided, I was too injured to look for it, so I waited until I was well enough. After three days, I found it covered in mud. I just charged it, and it turned on right away, no scratches, no issues whatsoever,” he wrote.

Despite being submerged and exposed to harsh conditions for days, the iPhone reportedly powered on instantly once cleaned and charged, showing no visible damage or performance issues. Experts credit this to Apple’s advanced engineering and the phone’s IP68 water-resistance rating. The iPhone 17 Pro is designed to withstand dust, splashes, and even submersion in up to six meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

One user commented, “It’s incredible how far mobile phones have come in terms of durability. We take it for granted, but it’s truly amazing that such fragile electronics can survive these conditions.”

Another added, “Modern smartphones are pretty resilient to water as long as you give them time to dry properly.” Others praised both the user and the device, with one remarking, “Glad you survived,and power to the great iPhone 17 Pro! You don’t have to worry about replacing it while rebuilding your life.”

