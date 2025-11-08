Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

A viral video showing a man getting a haircut from a street-side machine in Oslo, Norway, has left the internet both amazed and confused. The clip, which quickly spread across social media, shows what appears to be an automated haircut station capable of giving haircuts based on user instructions, but there’s a twist. The video was not real; it was created using artificial intelligence, according to reports.

The video was shared on Instagram by Axe Drop x A.I., a page known for posting AI-generated visuals. In the clip, a man with long hair is seen feeding instructions into the machine, requesting a “taper fade” haircut. The device prompts him to place his head inside, and within moments, he steps out with a perfectly styled look. “That is so perfect; it feels so much lighter,” the man exclaims. Another person then uses the same machine, and after a few seconds, he too emerges with a new hairstyle.

The reel carries the text, “Say goodbye to waiting for street-side haircuts, now on autopilot mode.” The realistic visuals made many viewers believe the concept was real, sparking a flurry of comments and debates online.

While some users praised the futuristic concept, others raised concerns about safety. One joked, “What happens if it suddenly fails after keeping your head inside?” Another said, “So Final Destination got a new story here.” Many also expressed that no machine could replace the experience of a real barber.

Eventually, it was clarified that the video was entirely AI-generated.

ALSO READ: Viral Video Shows Man Urinating Near Red Fort Metro Station, Faces Public Backlash, Watch