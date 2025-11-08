LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash Delhi Airport flights cancelled latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

The clip, which quickly spread across social media, shows what appears to be an automated haircut station capable of giving haircuts based on user instructions, but there’s a twist.

Screengrab. (Instagram/@theaxedrop)
Screengrab. (Instagram/@theaxedrop)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 03:52:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

A viral video showing a man getting a haircut from a street-side machine in Oslo, Norway, has left the internet both amazed and confused. The clip, which quickly spread across social media, shows what appears to be an automated haircut station capable of giving haircuts based on user instructions, but there’s a twist. The video was not real; it was created using artificial intelligence, according to reports.

The video was shared on Instagram by Axe Drop x A.I., a page known for posting AI-generated visuals. In the clip, a man with long hair is seen feeding instructions into the machine, requesting a “taper fade” haircut. The device prompts him to place his head inside, and within moments, he steps out with a perfectly styled look. “That is so perfect; it feels so much lighter,” the man exclaims. Another person then uses the same machine, and after a few seconds, he too emerges with a new hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 ‘𝗔𝘅𝗲’ 𝗗𝗿𝗼𝗽 (@theaxedrop)

The reel carries the text, “Say goodbye to waiting for street-side haircuts, now on autopilot mode.” The realistic visuals made many viewers believe the concept was real, sparking a flurry of comments and debates online.

While some users praised the futuristic concept, others raised concerns about safety. One joked, “What happens if it suddenly fails after keeping your head inside?” Another said, “So Final Destination got a new story here.” Many also expressed that no machine could replace the experience of a real barber.

Eventually, it was clarified that the video was entirely AI-generated.

ALSO READ: Viral Video Shows Man Urinating Near Red Fort Metro Station, Faces Public Backlash, Watch

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: viral video

RELATED News

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Samantha Prabhu FINALLY Makes Her Relationship Official With The Family Man Creator, Shares A Cozy Photo: ‘I’ve Taken Bold Steps…’

RJD Leader Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying He Treats His Wife Like A Sister Outside Home: ‘I Become Her Brother…’ Check Pawan Singh’s Scathing Reply

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

‘Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?: Viral Video Triggers Massive Row Over Alleged QR Code Scam at MCD Parking

LATEST NEWS

3I/ATLAS Image Revealed By Japanese Space Agency? Interstellar Comet’s Alleged Visual Sparks Worldwide Curiosity

Who Was James Watson? Man Who Helped Discover Structure Of DNA, Dies At 97

Grammy Nominations 2026 Full List: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga Among Top Contenders

Watch: Pakistan’s Abbas Afridi Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over At Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks in Istanbul Collapse Amid Border Tensions: All You Need To Know

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Merit List, Latest Official Updates on Scorecard PDF

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport Resolved, Flight Operations Returning To Normal: Here’s What We Know

What Led To More Than 800 Flight Cancellations In US? From Chicago To Houston, 40 Airports Witness Chaos Amid US Shutdown

Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here
Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here
Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here
Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

QUICK LINKS