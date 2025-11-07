Viral Video Shows Man Urinating Near Red Fort Metro Station, Faces Public Backlash, Watch

A man in Delhi was publicly shamed after being caught urinating outside the Red Fort Metro Station, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The act was recorded by Instagram user @4cleanindia, a foreign national living in India who regularly takes part in cleanliness drives across the country.

In the viral clip, the man can be seen urinating against a wall near the busy metro station as several pedestrians walk past. Moments later, a group of young volunteers, along with the foreigner, begin clapping and sarcastically cheering to call out his behaviour. The reaction draws attention from onlookers, and the embarrassed man quickly leaves the spot.

A man was peeing near the Red Fort metro station. A group of people started cheering and applauding. But even after peeing, the man walked with full attitude and no shame. This attitude is the reason why we are one of the dirtiest places in the world. pic.twitter.com/9VoUcbpLs4 — 🚨Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) November 6, 2025

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Is this how we should approach this kind of behaviour?” The footage soon spread to other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), where users voiced their anger and frustration.

One user wrote, “A man was peeing near the Red Fort metro station. A group of people started cheering and applauding. But even after peeing, the man walked with full attitude and no shame. This attitude is the reason why we are one of the dirtiest places in the world.”

The post, which has since been deleted, received thousands of reactions before being taken down. Many social media users condemned the man’s behaviour, calling it a reflection of poor civic sense and lack of accountability.

“Public civic sense requires consistent community standards and enforcement,” one person commented. Another user said, “He walked away with full attitude and no shame.”

However, some users pointed out that poor public sanitation facilities contribute to such acts. “Public restrooms are infrequent and quite disgusting. India needs to step up in sanitation. It’s a world stage reputation problem,” one comment read.

