Home > Offbeat > 'No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?': Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say 'Call Tanya Mittal!'

'No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?': Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say 'Call Tanya Mittal!'

A Tim Hortons stall at a Gwalior wedding sparks viral buzz online. Guests sip Canadian coffee as Bigg Boss 19 fans joke, recalling Tanya Mittal’s Starbucks obsession. The event highlights India’s growing curiosity for global coffee trends.

Tim Hortons to a Gwalior Wedding? Bigg Boss 19 Fans Hilariously Call Out Tanya Mittal After Viral Video (Pc: X)
Tim Hortons to a Gwalior Wedding? Bigg Boss 19 Fans Hilariously Call Out Tanya Mittal After Viral Video (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 6, 2025 19:08:10 IST

‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’

The recent presence of a Tim Hortons stall at a wedding in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has unexpectedly gone viral on social media, with a certain amount of interest from the audience of the currently running reality show, Bigg Boss 19. As guests at the extravagant Indian wedding were enjoying their double-double and Timbits, the rare sighting generated a barrage of light-hearted yet tongue-in-cheek comments.

The very fun and ironic surprise of spotting an iconic Canadian coffee and donut chain at an Indian event, of all places, was seen as unprecedented and provoked much ridicule. This choice of vendor has raised a few light-hearted arguments, with the brand’s untimely intervention providing an interesting discussion point considering globalization and personal coffee styles infringing on cultural preferences.

Tim Hortons Takes Center Stage

It is quite curious, and indeed interesting, that Tim Hortons was chosen for this event. Starbucks, being a fairly old and widespread name, had almost become the obvious choice for such well-publicized events in the premium coffee sector. However, wedding planners in Gwalior decided on the choice of a Canadian brand, still new in India but growing rapidly.

This trend highlights a substantial change manifesting in Indian consumers-how they have started exploring avenues outside the mainstream being walked on by leaders in the foods and beverages domain worldwide. The marriage itself is intriguing, something that is not so mainstream; it creates a moment worthy of social-media display and differentiates itself from a normal clutter of wedding receptions. It marks a subtle but almost significant shift in consumer curiosity towards a more distinguished taste.



Bigg Boss 19 Fans Call for Tanya Mittal

It was Bigg Boss 19 fans who were the most enthusiastic and riotous in hilariousness as they grew to reminisce about this contestant, Tanya Mittal, who would keep moaning about wanting Starbucks coffee in an ever-increasing crescendo.

Online audiences quickly found the similarities and let loose their share of memes and comments all articulating, “Somebody better call up Tanya Mittal and inform her of this disgusting injustice of Tim Hortons here!” 

The memes contributed to the evolution of Tanya Mittal from a mere wedding vendor into a pop culture reference, illustrating the connections between real-time televised moments and present-day humor, omnipresent in public consciousness.

This is a case-in-point for how strong reactions of this fanbase channel through social media to elevate niche observations to a level of mass entry into internet phenomenon.

Also Read: AI Chatbot Exposes Hospital Fraud: Family Slashes Rs 1.7 Crore Medical Bill To Rs 30 Lakh, Trouble Ahead For Hospital?

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 7:08 PM IST
‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’

‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’
‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’
‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’
‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’

QUICK LINKS