Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

A viral video showing a man begging inside a Bengaluru Metro train has sparked public outrage. Commuters criticized weak security and demanded strict action from BMRCL. Officials confirmed begging is banned and assured stronger surveillance and enforcement to prevent future incidents.

Viral Video of Beggar Inside Bengaluru Metro Sparks Outrage, Netizens Demand Strict Action (Pc: X)
Viral Video of Beggar Inside Bengaluru Metro Sparks Outrage, Netizens Demand Strict Action (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 15, 2025 18:30:42 IST

Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

A disturbing video went viral on social media a man begging for alms inside a moving train apparently the Bengaluru Metro (Namma Metro) train. This man was seen walking down the train in-between stations on the Green Line with seated passengers, raising public ire. 

The commuters, who use the metro for a safe means of travel, expressed unease over the public display of begging and criticized the apparent failures in enforcement and security.

Social media users have made repeated demands for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to act immediately and stringently on ensuring a no-begging environment, lest the very means of mass transit degrade before their eyes into a free-for-all.

Security Oversight Concerns

It can be seen from the viral video that it exposes a loophole in the surveillance and patrolling systems of the metro. BMRCL officials confirmed that begging is strictly prohibited in the entire metro ecosystem, both on trains and at the stations, and has said that security teams have been trained to monitor and prevent such activities.



The person questioned, however, is said to have entered the train with a valid ticket to embark on begging only in the midst of the voyage and successfully avoided almost all checks.

This method almost seems to work around stationed security personnel and therefore brings into sharp focus the need for better, active in-coach patrolling throughout train routes, and not just at the platforms, by security or Home Guard personnel.

Enforcement and Penalty Action

BMRCL, in the wake of the viral footage and the ensuing public backlash, has assured that this incident is under investigation and that action will be taken. It is not the first begging incident reported on Namma Metro; these instances were reportedly documented over the years. Authorities have previously imposed fines of up to Rs 500 on offenders under the Metro Act for causing inconvenience to other passengers.

Netizens are demanding that BMRCL not stop at mere fines but create more deterrent and visible enforcement, including rapid intervention of on-train security personnel and possibly community service for repeat offenders, to guarantee the comfort and regulated discipline within one of the busiest metro systems of India.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:30 PM IST
