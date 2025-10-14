LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

LG Electronics India made a stellar D-Street debut with IPO shares listing 50% above issue price. What stole the spotlight was MD Hong Ju Jeon’s fluent Hindi speech, symbolizing cultural respect and strengthening brand connect with Indian consumers.

LG India’s IPO Soars 50% as MD Hong Ju Jeon’s Hindi Speech Wins Hearts (Pc: X)
LG India’s IPO Soars 50% as MD Hong Ju Jeon’s Hindi Speech Wins Hearts (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 14, 2025 18:57:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

In the consumer durables scenario, LG Electronics India has been one of the front-runners in the market. It had a spectacular debut on the stock exchanges, winning itself a huge public relations coup. The IPO shares of the company saw a debut at a 50% premium to the issue price-a landmark occasion that made instant headlines. But what truly captivated the nation and went viral over social media was an unexpected address by the company’s South Korean Managing Director, Hong Ju Jeon.

At the bell ringing ceremony on Dalal Street, Mr Jeon addressed the audience entirely in fluent Hindi preferring Hindi outright to English or his native Korean which stirred not just the imaginations of investors and market veterans but also resonated well with common man to showcase a deep-rooted respect for the Indian culture and commitment towards Indian market.

Strategic Cultural Connect

Aside from being a polite gesture, speaking in Hindi shows that Jeon has invested multiple years of effort into getting to know the Indian consumer and to connect with them at a very basic level.



In front of a foreign multinational, particularly in high-value segments such as washing machines and refrigerators, such acts of cultural assimilation translate into enhanced and desired brand loyalty and an emotionally charged bond with the nation.

D-Street’s Electrifying Debut

The viral speech coincided with an IPO that was historic in its financial metrics. The LG Electronics IPO in India, one of the largest in this financial year, received subscriptions oversubscribed by more than 54 times to the issue size, thereby reflecting massive investor confidence. Offers opened at around $1,710 on the NSE against an issue price of $1,140, which makes this one of the most significant listings in the mega-IPO category for several years.

After listing, the market capitalization of the Indian subsidiary briefly exceeded that of the South Korean parent company, giving phenomenal achievement because it reflects the India’s strategically critical international position for LG.

Analysts cited LG India’s multifarious dominance in the market, attractive valuations, and promising future growth considering the expanding consumer base in the middle class of India. Such factors had attributed overwhelming investor demand.

Also Read: Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 6:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hong Ju JeonLGLG IPO

RELATED News

What Is Avneet Kaur Doing With Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav? Internet Gets Curious As Duo Spotted In Ujjain- See Pics!

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

Karwa Chauth Shock: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend, Screams ‘Main Tere Baccha Ki Maa Hoon’ In Viral Video

‘Bhai, Yeh Kab Aur Kahan Hota Hai?’: Lucknow Stunned By Super Deluxe Car Parade Featuring Porsche And Bentley In Viral Video!

LATEST NEWS

Madagascar Coup: Military Takes Charge Of Nation After President Andry Rajoelina Flees, Here’s What’s Going On

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

‘Touched Me Three Times…’ Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Gets Harassed Outside Delhi Temple- Watch Video!

JDM Cars Vadodara: Power Move Redefines Car Customization

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

After record crypto crash, a rush to hedge against another freefall

ROBOSURGE: India’s Bold Leap in Robotic Surgery

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said
Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said
Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said
Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said
QUICK LINKS