Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

In the midst of rising border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a disturbing video went viral in which Taliban fighters were seen parading Pakistani soldiers’ pants in public. The video is against the backdrop of heavy clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, some of the worst fighting in recent years between the two countries.

The viral video reportedly shows Taliban militants marching and flaunting what are supposedly Pakistani troops’ trousers who deserted their positions during recent confrontations. The video has gained widespread interest on social media, where users have been pointing out the intensity and mode of fighting used.

Watch here:

Afghan Taliban parading pants and captured equipment taken from surrendered Pakistani soldiers. pic.twitter.com/fdsIecntW6 — Brock Lesner (@brock_lesnar_0) October 15, 2025







The border bloodshed escalated over the last week, resulting in several deaths on each side. Pakistani officials said there were at least six paramilitary troops dead in the clashes, while Afghan officials reported 15 civilian fatalities and scores injured in the area.

The Taliban government said 58 Pakistani troops were died in revenge attacks on October 11, after bombing incidents in Afghanistan two days earlier. At the same time, Islamabad stated 23 troops died and that their troops killed 200 Taliban fighters and their allied “terrorists.”

In an effort to relax the situation, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government signed a 48-hour temporary ceasefire beginning 6:00 p.m. Pakistan time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, October 15.

Amidst the ceasefire, tension is still high as both sides continue to issue accusations against each other. The Taliban accused Pakistan of complicity in recent bombings in Kabul and Paktika province, but Islamabad neither confirmed nor refuted the accusations.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided