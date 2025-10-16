LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

Taliban militants paraded Pakistani soldiers’ pants amid fierce Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes. The violence left dozens dead on both sides. A 48-hour ceasefire was announced, but tensions remain high as both nations exchange accusations.

A viral video shows Taliban militants parading the pants of Pakistani soldiers. (Screengrab: X/Brock Lesner)
A viral video shows Taliban militants parading the pants of Pakistani soldiers. (Screengrab: X/Brock Lesner)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 16, 2025 19:32:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

In the midst of rising border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a disturbing video went viral in which Taliban fighters were seen parading Pakistani soldiers’ pants in public. The video is against the backdrop of heavy clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, some of the worst fighting in recent years between the two countries.

The viral video reportedly shows Taliban militants marching and flaunting what are supposedly Pakistani troops’ trousers who deserted their positions during recent confrontations. The video has gained widespread interest on social media, where users have been pointing out the intensity and mode of fighting used.

Watch here:



The border bloodshed escalated over the last week, resulting in several deaths on each side. Pakistani officials said there were at least six paramilitary troops dead in the clashes, while Afghan officials reported 15 civilian fatalities and scores injured in the area.

The Taliban government said 58 Pakistani troops were died in revenge attacks on October 11, after bombing incidents in Afghanistan two days earlier. At the same time, Islamabad stated 23 troops died and that their troops killed 200 Taliban fighters and their allied “terrorists.”

In an effort to relax the situation, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government signed a 48-hour temporary ceasefire beginning 6:00 p.m. Pakistan time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, October 15.

Amidst the ceasefire, tension is still high as both sides continue to issue accusations against each other. The Taliban accused Pakistan of complicity in recent bombings in Kabul and Paktika province, but Islamabad neither confirmed nor refuted the accusations.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 7:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanPakistani soldiersTalibanviral video

RELATED News

France angry at 'arbitrary' prison sentences against citizens in Iran

IMF upgrades Asia's growth forecast, warns of risks

‘Cancer Won, Guys, See Ya’: 21-Year-Old’s Last Diwali Post Leaves Internet Devastated

UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

Former IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath Warns Market Crash Now Would Be Worse Than The Dot-Com Collapse: The Underlying Problem Is…

LATEST NEWS

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

UK spy chief warns of AI danger, though not disaster-movie doom

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Chip stocks rise after TSMC's rosy outlook on strong AI demand

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Lyft to open Toronto tech hub, deepening push beyond US market

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants
Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants
Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants
Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants
QUICK LINKS