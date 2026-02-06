Watch: Massive Protests Erupt Outside Muhammad Yunus’ Dhaka Residence Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls, Violent Clash With Cops Leaves 15 Injured

On Friday, government workers in Bangladesh took to the streets in Dhaka, gathering in front of chief adviser Muhammad Yunus’s official residence, Jamuna.

Bangladesh Government Workers Protest in Dhaka

They weren’t shy about what they wanted; they demanded the immediate announcement of the ninth national pay scale. The Dhaka Tribune covered the story.

The protest got heated pretty quickly. Even with a police barricade at Shahbagh, the crowd pushed through around 11:30 in the morning, determined to reach Yunus’s residence. Once they got there, the demonstrations kicked off in earnest. Police tried to break things up using batons and tear gas.

Somoy News said at least 15 people ended up injured in the chaos.

Bangladesh unrest: Tear Gas, Batons Used as Protesters Push Toward Yunus’s Residence in Dhaka

“We’re staying alert so things don’t get out of hand. We’re talking to the protesters, trying to get them to move somewhere else,” said Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of police for Ramna Division, speaking to the Dhaka Tribune.

Local outlets say the protest actually started earlier at the Shaheed Minar, where government employees from all over Bangladesh had gathered. By 11 AM, the march was heading straight for Yunus’s residence.

Police tried to stop them at Shahbagh, even rolling out water cannons, but the protesters pushed on and set up their demonstration right in front of Jamuna. Police brass tried to negotiate, but when the crowd wouldn’t disperse, things turned rough batons came out, and tear gas filled the air.

Bangladesh Polls

Elections are coming up fast, February 12, to be exact. The protesters worry that if the new government takes over before the pay hike is finalized, it’ll get stuck in limbo.

Their message is clear: They want the interim administration, led by Muhammad Yunus, to announce the new pay scale now. The pay commission’s report is already in, and all it takes is a gazette notification to make it official.

