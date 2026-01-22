Who Is Amulya Rattan? 21-Year-Old Content Creator Faces Backlash After Accusing A Passerby Of Disrupting Her Video In Public Space; Netizens React | WATCH

Amulya Rattan: Content creator, Amulya Rattan, has landed in the middle of a social media backlash after a video she recorded in a public place went viral, triggering sharp reactions over influencer entitlement and public behaviour. The clip, originally posted on Snapchat and later reshared on X, has fuelled an online debate on whether content creators can expect special consideration in shared public spaces.

Viral Clip That Triggered The Row

In the video, Amulya Rattan is seen recording herself when a man casually walks past her in the background. The influencer appears visibly irritated and is heard questioning the man’s “civic sense” in Hindi, complaining that he walked into her frame without apologising.

Her remarks, which include frustration over what she called a lack of basic courtesy, quickly became the focal point of online criticism once the clip spread across platforms.

Who Is Amulya Rattan?

Amulya Rattan is a 21-year-old social media content creator who posts lifestyle and fashion-related videos across platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram. While she has a modest but growing online presence, the viral clip has brought her sudden national attention, largely for the controversy rather than her content.

Netizens Slam Influencer Culture

The video drew strong reactions from social media users, many of whom accused influencers of expecting public spaces to function like private sets.

One ‘X’ user who shared the clip criticised influencer behaviour, saying content creators increasingly behave as though streets and public areas belong to them. The post gained traction, echoing a wider sentiment against what users described as growing entitlement.

What does these influencers think that every public place is their private property. Look at the audacity of this girl to blame the person who was just walking by and didn’t even notice her. Next time the whole street will be closed for her to record her “fit check” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/FKUCnRDAR2 — Chota Don (@choga_don) January 22, 2026

Several other users mocked the influencer, questioned her language, and criticised her for blaming a passerby who appeared unaware he was interrupting a video.

Bigger Debate On Public Spaces And Content Creation

Beyond individual trolling, the incident has reopened a broader discussion about influencer accountability and the boundaries between personal content creation and shared civic spaces.

While public locations are commonly used for social media content, critics argue that expecting strangers to modify their movement for a recording reflects a misplaced sense of priority. Supporters of this view say public behaviour should remain mutual and unrestricted, regardless of who is filming.

The episode adds to a growing list of viral moments highlighting tensions between everyday public life and the booming influencer economy.

