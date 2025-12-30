Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s daughter Mahnoor married her first cousin Abdul Rehman, on December 26.

They held the wedding at Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and the guest list included some of Pakistan’s most powerful people like President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, the ISI chief, plus a crowd of top military brass, both serving and retired.

Asim Munir’s Daughter Marries Cousin

Still, the event flew under the radar. No photos came out, and everything stayed quiet. Abdul Rehman, Munir’s nephew, used to serve as a captain in the Pakistani army. Later, he moved into the civil service, using a quota for army officers, and now works as an assistant commissioner.

Journalist Zahid Gishkori said around 400 guests showed up, but the whole thing stayed low-key for security reasons.

Munir has four daughters; this was the third one’s wedding.

As Pakistan Faces Extremism Scrutiny, Asim Munir’s Daughter’s Quiet Wedding Raises Eyebrows

Meanwhile, Greek City Times ran a report saying that under Munir’s leadership, international patience with Pakistan is running out as the country slips deeper into religious extremism. They wrote that Pakistan has shifted toward a more combative, theocratic identity, celebrating Islamist “resistance” abroad while letting radicals run loose at home.

According to them, places like London, New York, and Dubai are already feeling the fallout, bloodshed and backlash.

Asian News Post didn’t hold back either. They argued that Islamabad’s military-led approach has failed—it hasn’t secured borders, protected people, or improved Pakistan’s image overseas. Instead, it’s caused suffering, humanitarian problems, and even more instability in the region.

Their report painted a bleak picture of the ongoing Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict, saying it’s not just two neighbours fighting, but the result of crisis-driven, security-obsessed military policy.

Four years after the Taliban took Kabul, the same Pakistani military and intelligence networks that once supported them now blame the Taliban for cross-border violence, push Afghan refugees out, and launch strikes inside Afghanistan.

