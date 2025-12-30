Who Was Bajendra Biswas? Hindu Worker Shot Dead At Garment Factory, Third Killing In Two Weeks As Unrest Intensifies In Bangladesh

A Hindu garment worker was shot and killed by a coworker while they were both on security duty at a factory in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. This is the third killing in the area over the past two weeks.

The shooting happened around 6:45 pm on Monday at Sultana Sweaters Limited, which is part of the Labib Group in Bhaluka Upazila. Bajendra Biswas, 42, was the victim. Police arrested Noman Mia, 29, right after the incident.

Police and people who saw what happened said both men worked as security guards and stayed in the Ansar barracks on the factory grounds. During a conversation, Noman Mia pointed a government-issued shotgun at Biswas, apparently joking around. Suddenly, the gun went off.

As per reports, the bullet struck Biswas in the left thigh. Biswas was rushed to the Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, but the doctors were unable to save him.

Md Jahidul Islam, the officer in charge at the local police station, said they’ve arrested Mia and seized the shotgun. The authorities sent Biswas’s body to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, and they’ve started legal proceedings.

This killing has only added to the tension in Bhaluka. Just days earlier, on December 18, Dipu Chandra Das was allegedly beaten, stripped, and burned to death in the same area. People are worried about the growing violence in the region.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

ALSO READ: Is Aviva Baig A Muslim? Priyanka Gandhi Faces Online Outrage Over To-Be Daughter-In-Law’s Surname, Decoding Its Roots And Meaning