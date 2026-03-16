11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
Home > World > 11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Authorities in the United States have indicted eleven Indian nationals for participating in a fraudulent scheme that staged armed robberies to help individuals obtain immigration benefits meant for crime victims. The charges were announced by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging 'Armed Robberies' At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits (Photo: Canva Image Used For Representation Only)
11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging 'Armed Robberies' At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits (Photo: Canva Image Used For Representation Only)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 16, 2026 11:23:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Authorities in the United States have indicted eleven Indian nationals for participating in a fraudulent scheme that staged armed robberies to help individuals obtain immigration benefits meant for crime victims. The charges were announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Prosecutors claim the accused were involved in orchestrating fake robberies at several businesses so that employees could later claim they were victims of crime while applying for special immigration protection.

Alleged Scheme Aimed At Securing U Visa Benefits

According to federal investigators, the operation began around March 2023 and was allegedly organised by Rambhai Patel along with several associates. Authorities say staged robberies were carried out at convenience stores, liquor shops and fast food outlets across Massachusetts.

You Might Be Interested In

The goal was to support applications for the U visa, a US immigration programme that offers legal status to victims of certain crimes who cooperate with law enforcement during investigations.

In the alleged plan, one participant would pose as an armed robber and threaten store workers with what appeared to be a firearm before taking money from the cash register and fleeing the scene.

Fake Victims Allegedly Paid To Take Part

Court documents claim that the store employees or owners involved in the scheme waited several minutes after the staged robbery before calling the police, giving the fake robber time to escape.

Prosecutors further alleged that individuals posing as victims paid Patel to be included in the scheme so they could use the incident to support their immigration applications. Investigators also claim the organiser paid business owners for allowing their premises to be used for the staged crimes.

Authorities said the alleged organiser, the main robber and the getaway driver had already been charged and convicted earlier in connection with the operation.

Arrests Made Across Multiple States

Following the indictment, six of the accused were arrested in Massachusetts and appeared before a federal court in Boston. The remaining suspects were taken into custody in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio, and are expected to be transferred to Boston for further legal proceedings.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air After Iranian Drone Strike Near Dubai International Airport, UAE Activates Emergency Measures

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fake robbery scheme MassachusettsIndian nationals arrested in US fraud caseIndian nationals indicted in USstaged robbery immigration scamU visa fraud case USUS immigration fraud investigationUS visa fraud conspiracy

RELATED News

Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air After Iranian Drone Strike Near Dubai International Airport, UAE Activates Emergency Measures

What Is Sejjil-2 Missile? Iran’s 23,600 kg ‘Dancing Missile’ With 2,000 Km Range, Carries Nuclear Warheads, Evades Air Defences Including Israel’s Patriot, Arrow Systems

Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026

LATEST NEWS

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

TCS NQT 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps And Exam Details

IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?

16 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

Gudi Padwa 2026: March 19 Or 20? Check Out Correct Date, Pratipada Tithi Timings, Significance And Rituals Of Marathi New Year

Realme 16T 5G, P4R Set To Launch In India Soon: Spotted On Certification Sites With Multiple Storage Variants, Check All Details

La Liga 2025-26 Round-Up: Barcelona Hammer Sevilla 5-2, Real Madrid Rout Elche 4-1; Blaugranas Extend Lead At Top Of Table

Chaitra Amavasya 2026: March 18 Or 19? Check Out Correct Date, Time, Rituals And Significance Inside

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits
11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits
11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits
11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

QUICK LINKS