11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Authorities in the United States have indicted eleven Indian nationals for participating in a fraudulent scheme that staged armed robberies to help individuals obtain immigration benefits meant for crime victims. The charges were announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Prosecutors claim the accused were involved in orchestrating fake robberies at several businesses so that employees could later claim they were victims of crime while applying for special immigration protection.

Alleged Scheme Aimed At Securing U Visa Benefits

According to federal investigators, the operation began around March 2023 and was allegedly organised by Rambhai Patel along with several associates. Authorities say staged robberies were carried out at convenience stores, liquor shops and fast food outlets across Massachusetts.

The goal was to support applications for the U visa, a US immigration programme that offers legal status to victims of certain crimes who cooperate with law enforcement during investigations.

In the alleged plan, one participant would pose as an armed robber and threaten store workers with what appeared to be a firearm before taking money from the cash register and fleeing the scene.

Fake Victims Allegedly Paid To Take Part

Court documents claim that the store employees or owners involved in the scheme waited several minutes after the staged robbery before calling the police, giving the fake robber time to escape.

Prosecutors further alleged that individuals posing as victims paid Patel to be included in the scheme so they could use the incident to support their immigration applications. Investigators also claim the organiser paid business owners for allowing their premises to be used for the staged crimes.

Authorities said the alleged organiser, the main robber and the getaway driver had already been charged and convicted earlier in connection with the operation.

Arrests Made Across Multiple States

Following the indictment, six of the accused were arrested in Massachusetts and appeared before a federal court in Boston. The remaining suspects were taken into custody in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio, and are expected to be transferred to Boston for further legal proceedings.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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