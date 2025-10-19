12 Georgia Tech stifles Duke behind record fumble return TD

No. 12 Georgia Tech's defense kept host Duke off track and the Yellow Jackets produced their only touchdown drives in the fourth quarter for a 27-18 victory Saturday afternoon at Durham, N.C. Omar Daniels had a 95-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter, marking the longest fumble return in Georgia Tech history. Haynes King threw for 205 and rushed for 120 and a touchdown. Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has its first 7-0 record since 1966. Duke (4-3, 3-1) had a three-game winning streak snapped. Darian Mensah threw for 373 yards on 32-for-44 passing and two touchdowns. Georgia Tech's first touchdown drive consumed more than five minutes in the fourth quarter, with Malachi Hosley running 10 yards for the score. The Yellow Jackets went up 20-10 with 4:57 to play. When Todd Pelino's 46-yard field goal attempt for Duke was wide right with 2:52 left, that increased the Blue Devils' plight. King subsequently added a 28-yard touchdown run. Duke went ahead on the first possession of the second half, though it was stopped three plays from the 1-yard line and the Blue Devils settled for Pelino's 23-yard field goal and a 10-7 edge. Georgia Tech matched it with Aidan Birr's 40-yarder on the ensuing possession. Duke outgained the Yellow Jackets 238-110 in the first half, but never led. Receiver Cooper Barkate racked up 118 first-half receiving yards. Duke drove 96 yards on its first possession to the Georgia Tech 1, but Mensah fumbled on a failed handoff and Daniels scooped and sprinted 95 yards in a stunning change of fortunes as the Yellow Jackets scored first. Duke then drove 68 yards before stalling. A botched hold in field-goal formation resulted in no points rather than a 29-yard kick. The Blue Devils didn't pull even until 27 seconds left in the first half on Mensah's 20-yard pass to Landen King to wrap up an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Duke also got some garbage-time points as Mensah got his second TD pass of the day to Sahmir Hagans from 19 yards out with 1:13 remaining in the game. –Field Level Media

