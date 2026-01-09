LIVE TV
2.6 Million Cyberattacks Daily: China Escalates Cyberwarfare Against Taiwan, Targets Power, Telecom and Government Systems

China launched an average of 2.63 million cyberattacks daily against Taiwan in 2025, according to Taiwan’s National Security Bureau.

China has sharply escalated its cyberoffensive against Taiwan (AI-Generated Image)
China has sharply escalated its cyberoffensive against Taiwan (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 9, 2026 21:45:15 IST

China has sharply escalated its cyberoffensive against Taiwan, directing an average of 2.63 million attacks every day throughout 2025, according to a new intelligence assessment from Taiwan’s National Security Bureau (NSB). The report warns that China is intensifying efforts to infiltrate and disrupt essential civilian and government networks, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, the NSB’s study, titled “Analysis on China’s Cyber Threats to Taiwan’s Critical Infrastructure in 2025,” shows that the volume of cyberattacks surged by 113 per cent compared with 2023, when Taipei first began disclosing such data. The barrage increasingly targets systems vital to public life, including electricity supply, emergency medical services, telecommunications, and government operations. The scope and precision of these intrusions suggest China is preparing to cripple Taiwan’s internal systems in any future confrontation.

Taiwanese officials have linked the activity to five Chinese state-backed hacking units: BlackTech, Flax Typhoon, Mustang Panda, APT41, and UNC3886. These groups have repeatedly infiltrated sectors related to energy, health care, communications, and key high-tech industries.

The NSB reports that Chinese actors deployed large-scale distributed denial-of-service attacks aimed at overwhelming telecom networks, alongside stealthier operations that penetrate infrastructure intermediaries to steal information and establish deeper footholds.

Industrial zones tied to TSMC, the world’s top producer of advanced semiconductors, have also come under sustained pressure. The report notes that Chinese hackers have used layered methods to extract sensitive chip-related data. Cyber-activity spikes often overlapped with Chinese military drills, major public events in Taiwan, or overseas visits by senior Taiwanese officials, indicating coordinated planning rather than random escalation, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

Shen Ming-Shih, a research fellow at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, stated that China’s offensive power now relies heavily on AI-driven automation rather than individual hackers. This allows Beijing to run continuous, adaptive attacks at a massive scale. Shen cautioned that cyberwarfare would likely serve as the opening phase of any conflict.

By paralysing the power grid, communications, and government coordination networks, he said, China could undermine Taiwan’s defences before any physical assault begins, as reported by The Epoch Times.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 9:44 PM IST
Tags: chinalatest world newstaiwan

QUICK LINKS