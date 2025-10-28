29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

A 29-year-old Indian expatriate based in Abu Dhabi has become an overnight multi-millionaire after winning the UAE Lottery’s first-ever Dh100 million jackpot, marking the largest lottery prize ever awarded in the country.

The winner, identified as Anilkumar Bolla Madhavrao Bolla from South India, was officially announced on Monday in a video released by The UAE Lottery.

As per the sources, the historic draw took place on October 18 during the 23rd Lucky Day event, where Anilkumar triumphed against staggering odds of 1 in 8.8 million.

A Landmark Moment For UAE’s Lottery System

The Dh100 million jackpot represents a new milestone for the UAE’s emerging national lottery system.

Branded as the Lucky Day Draw, it offers participants a digital, government-approved platform to test their luck.

To enter, participants purchase a Dh100 ticket, each carrying a unique serial number. During the draw, a set of winning numbers is randomly selected through a certified digital system. If a participant’s ticket matches all the winning numbers, they secure the jackpot.

Tickets can be bought both online via the official UAE Lottery website and at authorized physical outlets, such as Abu Dhabi International Airport. Each draw is conducted under official supervision, with winners announced through live-streamed or recorded events to ensure transparency.

From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything!

Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. 🏆 For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything.

A life transformed, and a reminder… pic.twitter.com/uzCtR38eNE — The UAE Lottery (@theuaelottery) October 27, 2025

How “Lucky Day” Differs From Traditional Lotteries

Unlike traditional lotteries that require players to choose a set of numbers, the Lucky Day Draw operates more like a digital raffle. Every ticket sold automatically becomes an entry in the draw, and the system randomly selects the winners.

The new UAE Lottery distinguishes itself from older raffles such as the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw, which uses physical tickets costing Dh500. In contrast, the Lucky Day Draw is fully online, more affordable, and offers significantly larger rewards.

In addition to the grand jackpot, smaller cash prizes are distributed to other participants. Notably, all winnings are completely tax-free, adding to the appeal of the system.

