LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > World > 29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

A 29-year-old Indian expatriate based in Abu Dhabi has become an overnight multi-millionaire after winning the UAE Lottery’s first-ever Dh100 million jackpot, marking the largest lottery prize ever awarded in the country.

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot (Representative Image)
29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot (Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 28, 2025 12:05:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

A 29-year-old Indian expatriate based in Abu Dhabi has become an overnight multi-millionaire after winning the UAE Lottery’s first-ever Dh100 million jackpot, marking the largest lottery prize ever awarded in the country.

The winner, identified as Anilkumar Bolla Madhavrao Bolla from South India, was officially announced on Monday in a video released by The UAE Lottery.

As per the sources, the historic draw took place on October 18 during the 23rd Lucky Day event, where Anilkumar triumphed against staggering odds of 1 in 8.8 million.

A Landmark Moment For UAE’s Lottery System

The Dh100 million jackpot represents a new milestone for the UAE’s emerging national lottery system. 

Branded as the Lucky Day Draw, it offers participants a digital, government-approved platform to test their luck.

To enter, participants purchase a Dh100 ticket, each carrying a unique serial number. During the draw, a set of winning numbers is randomly selected through a certified digital system. If a participant’s ticket matches all the winning numbers, they secure the jackpot.

Tickets can be bought both online via the official UAE Lottery website and at authorized physical outlets, such as Abu Dhabi International Airport. Each draw is conducted under official supervision, with winners announced through live-streamed or recorded events to ensure transparency.

How “Lucky Day” Differs From Traditional Lotteries

Unlike traditional lotteries that require players to choose a set of numbers, the Lucky Day Draw operates more like a digital raffle. Every ticket sold automatically becomes an entry in the draw, and the system randomly selects the winners.

The new UAE Lottery distinguishes itself from older raffles such as the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw, which uses physical tickets costing Dh500. In contrast, the Lucky Day Draw is fully online, more affordable, and offers significantly larger rewards.

In addition to the grand jackpot, smaller cash prizes are distributed to other participants. Notably, all winnings are completely tax-free, adding to the appeal of the system.

READ MORE: Indian Student Arrested After Mid-Air Fork Attack On US-Germany Flight

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 12:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 23rd Lucky Day eventAbu DhabiAnilkumar Bolla Madhavrao BollaDh100 million jackpot

RELATED News

Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Buruj Cooperative Insurance To Delist As End 27 Oct

Polish central banker Litwiniuk does not rule out interest rate cut in November-PAP

Indian Student Arrested After Mid-Air Fork Attack On US-Germany Flight

BRIEF-Viking Kagit Q3 Net Loss Widens To 252.3 Mln Lira YoY

LATEST NEWS

Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1: Check What’s New for All Cardholders

BYD's mini-car ambitions may be a wake-up call for Japan 

Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

‘Stop, No More Questions On……!’ Kerala Minister Loses Temper Over Lionel Messi’s India Visit Controversy

US Treasury's Bessent calls for 'sound' monetary policy in Japan

Gulf fintech Tabby valued at $4.5 billion after secondary share sale

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Final): Bengaluru Torpedoes Become Champions of Season 4 with Dominant Win Over Mumbai Meteors in Final

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot
29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot
29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot
29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

QUICK LINKS