Home > World > 67 People Arrested Over Illegal Alcohol Production After 23 Recent Deaths in Kuwait

67 People Arrested Over Illegal Alcohol Production After 23 Recent Deaths in Kuwait

Alcohol is banned in Kuwait, but clandestine operations continue to produce unregulated beverages.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 17, 2025 20:37:07 IST

At least 67 people have been arrested by the Kuwait authorities for allegedly being connected with the production and distribution of illegal alcoholic beverages that claimed 23 lives recently, the Interior Ministry confirmed. The officials confirmed that six secret factories and four others under preparation were discovered in both residential and industrial areas.

Alcohol Ban Breeds Underground Trade

Alcohol is banned in Kuwait, but clandestine operations continue to produce unregulated beverages. These makeshift facilities often lack safety standards, exposing consumers to dangerous levels of methanol and other toxic substances.

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday that cases of methanol poisoning linked to the tainted drinks had risen to 160, with 23 fatalities, most of them Asian nationals. The death toll has climbed from 13 reported earlier in the week.

According to the Interior Ministry, the alleged ringleader of the “criminal network,” a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested. Another suspect, a Nepali, reportedly explained to investigators how the methanol-based drinks were prepared and sold.

Authorities warned that consuming such illicit alcohol poses grave health risks, as methanol poisoning can cause blindness, organ failure, or death. 

Tags: Illicit AlcoholKuwait

