Home > World > 7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms

7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms

With Texas moving ahead on redistricting, seven other states, including Ohio, California, Florida, and Indiana are weighing similar moves before the 2026 midterms. Republicans and Democrats alike are looking to gain an edge in the House. But legal roadblocks in states like New York and New Jersey may slow their plans.

Seven states may follow Texas in redrawing congressional maps before the 2026 midterms as both parties fight for control of the US House. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 10, 2025 16:34:30 IST

 A political redistricting battle is heating up across the US as several states look to follow Texas in reshaping congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms. With both Democrats and Republicans eager to secure more seats in the House, governors and lawmakers in at least seven states are considering or being pressured into redrawing district lines, according to a report published by The Hill. Here is what we know so far political redistricting battle across the US.

Ohio: A Guaranteed Map Change

According to the report, Ohio stands out as the only state certain to redraw its map. Since the current congressional lines were passed without bipartisan support, state law requires a new map before the 2026 elections. With Republicans in control of both legislative chambers, the party could aim to eliminate Democratic-held seats, particularly those of Reps. Marcy Kaptur (OH-9) and Emilia Sykes (OH-13).

California: Democrats’ Best Shot at Gains

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is preparing for a potential redistricting if Texas or another GOP-led state redraws its map first. California’s independent commission usually handles the process, but Newsom confirmed a special election in November could enable Democrats to create a new map in time for 2026, potentially picking up as many as five seats.

Florida Gov. Signals a Push

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state Republicans are exploring redistricting as Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez recently announced plans to form a committee to study the legal pathways. Democrats including Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jared Moskowitz, and Darren Soto could be in the crosshairs if the process advances, as reported by The Hill.

Indiana and Missouri: Small States, Big Stakes

Vice President JD Vance met with Indiana Governor Mike Braun recently to push mid-decade redistricting. Trump allies are pressuring the GOP to redraw the map and potentially unseat Rep. Frank Mrvan (D), the report said.

In Missouri, pressure is mounting to target Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D), though local leaders remain cautious. State Senate President Pro Tempore Cindy O’Laughlin and House leaders have expressed hesitancy over potential backlash.

New York and New Jersey: Legal Hurdles Stall Progress

Reports suggest New York Democrats, much like their California counterparts, want new maps. However, legal constraints make it unlikely before 2026 as a constitutional amendment required can’t be enacted in time.

New Jersey faces similar problems — its constitution prohibits mid-decade redistricting, and while amendments are possible, the deadline to get one on the November ballot has already passed.

7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms

