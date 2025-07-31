Home > World > 76-Year-Old English Man Held for Suspected Poisoning at Leicestershire Summer Camp; Eight Children Hospitalised

76-Year-Old English Man Held for Suspected Poisoning at Leicestershire Summer Camp; Eight Children Hospitalised

The 76-year-old from England was held on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance with intent to injure, aggrieve, or annoy.

Representational Image

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 31, 2025 18:57:10 IST

A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp in the village of Stathern, Leicestershire, in England, after eight children fell ill and were taken to hospital on Monday, The Standard reported.

Police Statement

Emergency services responded to reports of children feeling unwell at the camp, prompting the setup of a triage centre at a nearby village hall. All eight children were hospitalised as a precaution and have since been discharged, according to Leicestershire Police.

The man was held at the scene and is currently in custody on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance with intent to injure, aggrieve, or annoy, police officials said.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden assured the public that the police are working closely with children’s services to ensure the safety and well-being of all those involved.

“We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community,” Officer Holden said, adding that dedicated resources remain deployed to investigate the incident and support affected families.

The Cop team confirmed that they contacted the guardians of all the children affected and has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for review. (With The Standard Inputs)

Further investigation is still underway.

