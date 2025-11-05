LIVE TV
"A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History," Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru's Tryst With Destiny Speech After 'NYC Mayoral Win'

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani made history last night by becoming New York City’s youngest, first Muslim, and South-Asian immigrant mayor. Celebrating his victory on Wednesday, Mamdani invoked Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic 1947 speech, ‘Tryst with Destiny.'

"A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History," Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru's Tryst With Destiny Speech After 'NYC Mayoral Win'

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani made history last night by becoming New York City’s youngest, first Muslim, and South-Asian immigrant mayor. Celebrating his victory on Wednesday, Mamdani invoked Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic 1947 speech, ‘Tryst with Destiny.’

“I’m reminded of Jawaharlal Nehru’s words, a moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision, not excuses,” Mamdani said.

According to the latest count, Mamdani secured 50.4% of the vote, defeating Democratic rival Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Silwa.

Progressive Agenda And Promises

Mamdani’s campaign focused on tackling economic inequality and rising living costs. His agenda includes rent freezes for residents in rent-stabilized housing, affordable housing projects, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to reduce food costs, and tax hikes on the wealthy. He also pledged to improve public transportation, promising free and faster bus service.

Crowds at his campaign headquarters erupted in celebration as the mayor-elect delivered his speech, marking the start of what many called a “new era” for New York.

Prominent Democrats hailed Mamdani’s victory. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, “Tonight’s results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda. The cruelty, chaos and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people. If Republicans want to keep on following Donald Trump blindly into the abyss of chaos, let them. The rest of America is moving forward.”

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump reacted sharply on Truth Social, blaming Republican losses on his absence from the ballot.

“TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” he posted.

“A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History,” Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru’s Tryst With Destiny Speech After ‘NYC Mayoral Win’

QUICK LINKS