Mariam Solaimankhil, an Afghan-American politician and Taliban critic, condemned Pakistan for punishing Afghan refugees. She said nearly 1,000 Afghans, including women, children, and elderly, were arrested in Quetta and denied water.

Solaimankhil described the treatment as state-sponsored cruelty and accused Pakistan’s rulers of anger over their Taliban puppets. Local organizations confirmed the harsh measures against refugees. Analysts warned that such actions could worsen tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s rulers have crossed every red line.

Human rights groups urged authorities to respect refugee rights. The issue highlights the humanitarian dimension of the ongoing regional conflicts and rising border tensions.

Taliban-Pakistan Border Fighting Escalates

Heavy fighting erupted late Saturday between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security forces along the Durand Line. Afghan officials accused Pakistan of launching air strikes targeting Kabul, which triggered Taliban retaliation.

Afghan military confirmed Taliban fighters attacked Pakistani posts in Kunar and Helmand provinces, capturing multiple positions. Residents reported explosions and continuous gunfire. Pakistani forces deployed reinforcements along the border.

Analysts said the clashes represent one of the most intense escalations since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Both sides remain on high alert, and border communities face severe disruptions in daily life.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government accused Pakistan of violating its sovereignty after explosions shook Kabul on Thursday. Afghan Defense Ministry said Pakistan also bombed a civilian market in Paktika province, destroying shops. Witnesses reported damage but no immediate casualties. Afghan officials called the strikes deliberate and launched retaliatory attacks against Pakistani military positions in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

Taliban Captures Multiple Pakistani Outposts

Afghan Defense Ministry reported Taliban forces captured several Pakistani Army outposts in Kunar and Helmand provinces. Fighting occurred in Bahramcha district’s Shakij, Bibi Jani, and Salehan areas. Clashes spread to Aryoub Zazi district in Paktia province.

Afghan officials said Pakistani troops suffered casualties and lost vehicles, weapons, and equipment. Taliban fighters strengthened positions in captured areas and maintained pressure on Pakistani posts. Residents reported ongoing gunfire and explosions.

Afghan authorities warned the conflict could escalate if Pakistan retaliated further. Local populations face daily disruptions, while security forces continue operations to maintain control along the volatile border.

