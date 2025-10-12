Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

In the latest development, heavy fighting erupted late Saturday between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security forces along their shared border. Afghan officials claimed Pakistan carried out air strikes targeting Kabul, which triggered retaliation from Taliban border forces.

Afghan military confirmed that Taliban fighters attacked Pakistani posts in Kunar, Helmand, and Nangarhar provinces, causing heavy clashes across multiple areas.

Local residents reported loud gunfire and explosions, while border communities remained on high alert. Afghan authorities said the fighting reflects ongoing tensions over alleged cross-border operations by Pakistan. Security forces continue monitoring the area closely to prevent further escalation and protect civilians in the volatile border region.

Afghan Government Condemns Pakistan’s Air Strikes

The Taliban government in Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating its sovereign territory after two loud explosions were heard in Kabul on Thursday. Afghan officials said Pakistani forces also struck a civilian market in Paktika province, destroying several shops.

Witnesses reported damage but no immediate civilian casualties. Afghan Defense Ministry called the attacks deliberate and retaliatory measures were taken against Pakistani posts in Nangarhar and Kunar.

Social media speculation suggested Pakistan aimed at senior Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders, including chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who was later confirmed safe. Afghan authorities emphasized the strikes targeted security positions and vowed to defend national sovereignty.

Taliban Capture Pakistani Outposts

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense reported that Taliban forces captured multiple Pakistani Army outposts along the Durand Line in Kunar and Helmand provinces. Officials said intense fighting occurred in Bahramcha district’s Shakij, Bibi Jani, and Salehan areas. Clashes also spread to Aryoub Zazi district in Paktia province.

Afghan authorities confirmed Pakistani soldiers suffered casualties and lost equipment during the engagements. Afghan forces claimed to have destroyed several Pakistani military facilities, vehicles, and weapons. Local residents reported hearing sustained gunfire and explosions across the border regions.

The Afghan Defense Ministry emphasized that Taliban operations continued into the night, maintaining pressure on Pakistani positions along the frontier.

Reports indicated that cross-border fighting extended to Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Helmand, and Nangarhar provinces. Afghan officials said Pakistani military installations sustained damage, while Taliban forces seized strategic positions.

Security sources noted that Taliban fighters disrupted Pakistani patrols and supply lines, further escalating the conflict. Both sides reportedly used heavy weaponry and coordinated maneuvers to strengthen control over key border points. Residents along the disputed boundary fled to safer areas, fearing civilian harm.

Pakistan Responds With Counter Measures

Pakistani military spokesperson General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Afghanistan serves as a base for terrorist operations against Pakistan. He warned that Pakistani forces would take all necessary measures to protect lives and property. Pakistani security officials confirmed clashes at multiple points along the border, stating their troops were “hitting back” against Taliban attacks. Islamabad has not issued a full official statement, but military sources reported deployment of reinforcements in border regions. Analysts noted that the situation could worsen if retaliatory strikes continue. Both governments maintain surveillance and border patrols to monitor the conflict and prevent civilian casualties.

