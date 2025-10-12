LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump amitabh bachchan amir-khan-muttaqi gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting flu Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

Heavy clashes erupted along the Durand Line as Taliban forces engaged Pakistani troops, killing five soldiers. Afghan forces fired heavy artillery and captured multiple Pakistani posts, intensifying tensions along the border. Videos from the region show intense cross-border fighting, highlighting one of the most severe escalations since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 12, 2025 01:35:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

In the latest development, heavy fighting erupted late Saturday between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security forces along their shared border. Afghan officials claimed Pakistan carried out air strikes targeting Kabul, which triggered retaliation from Taliban border forces.

Afghan military confirmed that Taliban fighters attacked Pakistani posts in Kunar, Helmand, and Nangarhar provinces, causing heavy clashes across multiple areas.

Local residents reported loud gunfire and explosions, while border communities remained on high alert. Afghan authorities said the fighting reflects ongoing tensions over alleged cross-border operations by Pakistan. Security forces continue monitoring the area closely to prevent further escalation and protect civilians in the volatile border region.

Afghan Government Condemns Pakistan’s Air Strikes

The Taliban government in Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating its sovereign territory after two loud explosions were heard in Kabul on Thursday. Afghan officials said Pakistani forces also struck a civilian market in Paktika province, destroying several shops.

Witnesses reported damage but no immediate civilian casualties. Afghan Defense Ministry called the attacks deliberate and retaliatory measures were taken against Pakistani posts in Nangarhar and Kunar.

Social media speculation suggested Pakistan aimed at senior Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders, including chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who was later confirmed safe. Afghan authorities emphasized the strikes targeted security positions and vowed to defend national sovereignty.

Taliban Capture Pakistani Outposts

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense reported that Taliban forces captured multiple Pakistani Army outposts along the Durand Line in Kunar and Helmand provinces. Officials said intense fighting occurred in Bahramcha district’s Shakij, Bibi Jani, and Salehan areas. Clashes also spread to Aryoub Zazi district in Paktia province.

Afghan authorities confirmed Pakistani soldiers suffered casualties and lost equipment during the engagements. Afghan forces claimed to have destroyed several Pakistani military facilities, vehicles, and weapons. Local residents reported hearing sustained gunfire and explosions across the border regions.

The Afghan Defense Ministry emphasized that Taliban operations continued into the night, maintaining pressure on Pakistani positions along the frontier.

Reports indicated that cross-border fighting extended to Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Helmand, and Nangarhar provinces. Afghan officials said Pakistani military installations sustained damage, while Taliban forces seized strategic positions.

Security sources noted that Taliban fighters disrupted Pakistani patrols and supply lines, further escalating the conflict. Both sides reportedly used heavy weaponry and coordinated maneuvers to strengthen control over key border points. Residents along the disputed boundary fled to safer areas, fearing civilian harm.

Pakistan Responds With Counter Measures

Pakistani military spokesperson General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Afghanistan serves as a base for terrorist operations against Pakistan. He warned that Pakistani forces would take all necessary measures to protect lives and property. Pakistani security officials confirmed clashes at multiple points along the border, stating their troops were “hitting back” against Taliban attacks. Islamabad has not issued a full official statement, but military sources reported deployment of reinforcements in border regions. Analysts noted that the situation could worsen if retaliatory strikes continue. Both governments maintain surveillance and border patrols to monitor the conflict and prevent civilian casualties.

Must Read: Ukrainian Crypto Investor Konstantin Galish Found Dead Amid Crypto Crash In Lamborghini

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 1:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Arab Muslim Countries Including Saudi Arabia, Qatar Publicly Condemned Gaza ‘Genocide’ But Built Secret Military Alliance With Israel, New Bombshell Report Reveals
Mississippi Homecoming Shooting At Leland High School Kills 4, Injures 12: What We Know
Anthropic CEO meets India's PM Modi, pledges expansion
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,
BRIEF-Theon Says Co. Plans To Acquire 9.8% Stake In Exosens

LATEST NEWS

EU need for 'digital sovereignty' does not mean protectionism, German minister says
Bill Gates, PAHO consider ways to bring weight-loss drugs to lower-income countries 
Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
WATCH! SRK And Karan Johar Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ With Jaya Bachchan At Filmfare Awards For Amitabh Bachchan
Aww Moment Captured! Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Slipping, Watch
‘Your 56-Inch Chhati’? Mahua Moitra Slams MEA For Adhering Taliban Minister’s Call To Exclude Women Journalists In The Press Meet
India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 12, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Fully Utilize Your Intelligence And Intellect
Protests in Oslo ahead of Norway v Israel World Cup qualifier
Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’
Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line
Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line
Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line
Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

QUICK LINKS