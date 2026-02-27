LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > World > Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’

Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’

Unconfirmed reports suggest Pakistani airstrikes may have targeted Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Kandahar amid escalating hostilities. Explosions were reported in Kabul and other provinces hours after Afghanistan claimed cross-border strikes inside Pakistan.

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions spike as airstrikes hit Kabul, Kandahar; Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada reportedly targeted. Photos: X.
Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions spike as airstrikes hit Kabul, Kandahar; Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada reportedly targeted. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 27, 2026 07:49:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Pakistani Air Force airstrikes may have targeted Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Kandahar, a city widely recognized as his base. A new round of airstrikes between Afghanistan and Pakistan has sharply escalated tensions. Airstrikes were reported in Kabul and Kandahar just hours after Afghan forces claimed to have launched attacks inside Pakistan.

A journalist in southern Kandahar reported hearing jets overhead, in the same city where the supreme leader Akhundzada resides.

Pakistan Declares Open War Against Taliban

Pakistan’s Defence Minister described the situation as an “open war” with Kabul, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the strikes a “befitting response to the Afghan Taliban’s open aggression.”

You Might Be Interested In

Early Friday, Afghanistan’s government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul and two other provinces, Kandahar in the south and Paktia in the southeast. The strikes came hours after Afghanistan announced a cross-border attack on Pakistan late Thursday, framing it as retaliation for prior Pakistani airstrikes.

Also Read: Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive Many Killed

According to the Associated Press, at least three explosions were heard in Kabul, though there was no immediate information on precise targets or casualties.

Two senior Pakistani security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to AP, stated that Pakistan’s military targeted Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. They claimed that two brigade bases were destroyed but did not provide casualty details.

Afghanistan Retaliates Against Pakistani Insurrections 

Afghanistan stated that its cross-border attacks late Thursday were in response to what it described as “deadly Pakistani airstrikes” on Afghan border areas the previous Sunday.

“In response to the repeated rebellions and insurrections of the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations along the Durand Line,” Mujahid said in a post on X.

Afghanistan’s defense ministry said operations took place along the border in six provinces, lasting approximately four hours and ending at midnight.

Pakistan, Afghanistan Give Conflicting Reports

The 2,611-kilometer border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, known as the Durand Line, has been a longstanding point of dispute. Afghanistan has never formally recognized the boundary, adding layers of complexity to cross-border military tensions.

Both sides offered sharply contrasting accounts of casualties and damage.  The Afghan Defense Ministry said 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, several captured alive, 19 Pakistani army posts destroyed, and two bases demolished. Afghan losses were cited as eight soldiers killed and 11 wounded.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, however, said that only two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three were wounded, while claiming 36 Afghan fighters were killed. He described Pakistan’s actions as a “strong and effective response” to what he called “unprovoked firing” from Afghanistan.

Who Is Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada?

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, also known as Shaikh-ul Hadith Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzadah, is the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Born in 1960 or 1961 in the Sperwan area of Panjwai district, Kandahar, he hails from the Noorzai tribe, a prominent group in the Taliban’s southern heartland.

Akhundzada is the son of Mullah Mohammad Akhund, a religious scholar and local mosque imam, under whom he studied. His family migrated to Quetta following the Soviet invasion, where he continued his education at a seminary in the Sarnan neighborhood.

Akhundzada is a deeply conservative religious authority with no combat background. He survived two assassination attempts, one in 2012 and another in 2019, by Afghan forces.

Also Read: Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 7:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan Pakistan warHibatullah AkhundzadaPakistan Afghanistanpakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Sex Slave Manuals, Wiped Tapes, Porno Magazines- Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret Locker Scandal That Vanished for 16 Years ‘A Black Hole for Evidence’

Pakistan-Afghanistan War LIVE: What Is Operation Ghazab Lil Haq? Islamabad Declares Open War, Claims Killed 130 Taliban Fighters

Jmail Drops Shocking New Howard Lutnick-Epstein Image – Did The DOJ Try To Delete It? What We Know So Far

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

Who Was Ganti Abhishek? 26-Year-Old Indian MBA Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Devastating London House Fire, Probe Underway

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Netflix–Warner Bros Deal Collapses In A Shocking Twist? Here’ How Paramount Won The $82 Billion Mega Studio War

T20 World Cup 2026: From India’s Highest Total to Six-Hitting Record — All Records Broken in IND vs ZIM Super 8 Clash

IND vs WI: What Happened When India Last Faced West Indies in a T20 World Cup Semifinal? Full Recap of The 2016 Clash

Jack Dorsey To Fire Half Of Block’s Workforce: AI Tools To Replace Roles—Here’s What He Promised 4000 Affected Employees

‘Ikkis’ Arrives On OTT: Here’s When And Where To Stream Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra’s War Drama

Stock Market Today: Cautious Friday Ahead As Mixed Global Cues Keep Sensex, Nifty Soft; Dalal Street Opens Flat Amid Stock-Specific Action and Uncertainty

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

From Pakistani Influencer Sarah Baloch To Filipino’s Vera Hill Viral MMS: Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before Clicking

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From Wall Street Weakness To Sensex, Nifty 50 And Gift Nifty Signals, With Weekend Disclaimer As Investors Remain Cautious

Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’
Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’
Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’
Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’

QUICK LINKS