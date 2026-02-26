Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

A cultural exchange MoU and an MoU establishing the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture were signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

An MoU in geophysical exploration was signed by Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Minister and the EAM, while another agreement was inked for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal with Israel’s Minister of Heritage and EAM.

A Declaration of Intent in the field of horizon scanning was signed by Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology and Jaishankar, while an MoU on fisheries and aquaculture was signed by Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and the EAM.

Alongside, an agreement on advancing education through the use of artificial intelligence was signed by Israel’s Minister of Education and Jaishankar.

The report of the 4th India-Israel CEO Forum was also presented by Israel’s Trade Commissioner and Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh.

Implementation protocols under agreements in the commerce, services, manufacturing, and restaurant sectors were also concluded.

Additionally, a Letter of Intent on the establishment of a Cyber Centre of Excellence and an MoU linking UPI systems between India’s NPCI and Israel’s Masav were signed.

Other agreements included a commercial arbitration pact, an MoU between the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the International Securities Authority, and a separate MoU on artificial intelligence to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies.

Officials said these new agreements and MoUs are expected to yield significant outcomes in research, trade, and high-tech collaboration, further consolidating the India-Israel strategic partnership.

(With ANI Inputs)

