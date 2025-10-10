Ahead Of Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Slams Obama, Says ‘They Gave It To Him For…’

Just hours before the announcement of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Barack Obama, accusing him of receiving the award “for doing nothing” and “destroying our country.” Trump also claimed Obama was “not a good president.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted his own record of brokering peace in Gaza and claimed to have ended “eight wars.” However, he insisted he was not seeking any awards or recognition. His remarks came as he expressed frustration that Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize only months after becoming president.

“He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize, he didn’t even know why. He got elected, and they gave it to him for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country,” Trump said.

Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, just eight months into his first term. The Norwegian Nobel Committee had then praised his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Oslo at 5 am EST on Thursday. Since returning to the Oval Office in January, Trump has made repeated efforts to influence the Peace Research Institute Oslo, which advises the Nobel Committee during the selection process.

Nina Graeger, Director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, acknowledged Trump’s involvement in brokering a truce in Gaza but warned it was “too early to tell whether the peace proposal will be implemented and lead to lasting peace.”

While Trump has portrayed himself as a peacemaker who has avoided new conflicts, experts caution that the long-term impact of his recent initiatives remains uncertain.

