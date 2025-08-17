LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge

Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge

Afghanistan's healthcare system faces collapse as international aid dwindles, leaving over 23 million in need of food, water, or medical care. WHO reports 425+ health facilities closed, forcing long travels for treatment. Experts urge urgent global support to prevent rising preventable deaths amid worsening hunger and economic crises.

Afghanistan's worsening healthcare system has left millions without proper medical facility
Afghanistan's worsening healthcare system has left millions without proper medical facility

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 21:09:37 IST

Afghanistan’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse following the Taliban’s takeover, as the international aid which previously supported medical services in the country has been almost cut off, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press, citing the US-based New Lines newspaper, reported that more than half of the country’s population (around 23 million) needs assistance to access food, clean water, or basic healthcare.

The withdrawal of foreign aid and international relief agencies has plunged Afghanistan’s healthcare system into a severe crisis, leaving millions without reliable access to medical treatment.

WHO Highlights the Importance of Health Facilities

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 425 health facilities have been shut down, compelling patients to travel for hours to reach the nearest functioning hospital or clinic, Khaama Press reported.

Despite the end of large-scale fighting, hospitals are in a state of emergency. Doctors in Afghanistan are now treating injuries from domestic violence, stabbings, and road accidents, as well as medical complications arising from the lack of primary healthcare, as per Khaama Press.

Health experts have cautioned that a swift resurgence of international funding and supplies is crucial to prevent Afghanistan’s health system from collapsing entirely, which would result in a significant surge in preventable deaths.

Aid organizations are calling for immediate action from the global community, warning that Afghanistan’s health crisis is as dire as it was during the war, Khaama Press reported.

Worsening Hunger Crisis in Afghanistan 

Earlier, the World Food Program noted that the hunger crisis in Afghanistan is spiraling out of control, with a warning that the situation is deteriorating by the day.

The economic crisis, successive droughts, and the forced return of thousands of Afghan migrants have put immense pressure on the country’s limited resources, exacerbating the plight of vulnerable groups, including women, children, and returnees from neighboring countries, it added.

The agency requires nearly USD 540 million to carry out its programs aimed at reaching the most vulnerable Afghans across the country over the next six months, an official of the WFP said.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: 750,000 Return to Afghanistan from Iran Amid a Journey of Hardship

Tags: afghanistan

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge
Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge
Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge
Aid Shortfall Pushes Afghanistan’s Medical System to the Edge

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?