Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Odermatt opens season in style with giant slalom triumph in Soelden

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 21:01:26 IST

SOELDEN, Austria, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Switzerland's four-times overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt began his season in emphatic fashion, claiming victory in the men's Giant Slalom at the Alpine Ski World Cup season-opener in Soelden, Austria, on Sunday. Despite challenging weather conditions causing a delay to the second run, Odermatt held his nerve to build on his slender first-run lead of 0.01 seconds over Austria's Marco Schwarz. Odermatt, who won giant slalom gold at the 2022 Games in Beijing, eventually crossed the finish line to secure the win by 0.24 seconds, marking his 46th World Cup victory. The 28-year-old has now triumphed three times in the Austrian Alps, with his previous wins coming in 2021 and 2022. "It's the perfect start," Odermatt said. "You always give a lot during the summer, but you still don't really know where you are before the first race. So, this is very good to get into the season with confidence. "I really set the focus again on the GS (Giant Slalom) this prep season… I'll take this good feeling into the next event." When asked if he was nervous before the start of the second round, Odermatt replied: "No, not really. Always more (nervous) in the first round. I already had a good feeling in the first." Schwarz came second, while Norway's Atle Lie McGrath rounded out the podium with third place. Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner and Frenchman Thibaut Favrot were the fourth and fifth fastest, respectively. Last season's Soelden winner, Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen, was absent from the race due to a knee injury. Austrian Julia Scheib won the women's giant slalom on the Rettenbach Glacier on Saturday. The next stop on the World Cup circuit is scheduled for November 15-16 in Levi, Finland. (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 9:01 PM IST
