LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > World > Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 11:40:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Amazon is among the potential investors considering a stake in German delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Flink was seeking less than 100 million euros ($117 million) in new funding to support expansion, with technology investor Prosus and existing shareholders also named as possible backers, the report said. Both Amazon and Prosus declined to comment, according to Handelsblatt. ($1 = 0.8569 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 11:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Tarczynski Starts ABB For Up To 2 Million New Series G Shares

BRIEF-Tamara Receives Restricted Finance License From Central Bank Of UAE

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KALLAS: EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KAJA KALLAS: WE DON'T SEE RUSSIA REALLY WANTING PEACE

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, bonds, swaps, call at 10:10 a.m. IST

Turkey – Factors to watch on Oct 20

LATEST NEWS

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship Series

iPhone 17 outsells predecessor by 14% in early China, US sales, research firm says

Heavy Rainfall Hits Chennai On Diwali, Roads And Airport Runways Waterlogged

Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri Reunite After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rare Appearance Sparks Buzz, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Dolly Singh Creates History as First Indian to Win Instagram’s Golden Ring at 2025 Global Awards

Asia shares pulled higher by Nikkei surge, China GDP beats

Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

How To Protect Your Skin Against Diwali 2025 Delhi’s Polluted Air

Bad News For Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, CBFC Imposes Major Cuts, Shocking Fans And Makers Alike

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports
Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports
Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports
Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports
QUICK LINKS