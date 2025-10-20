Amazon explores possible investment in delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reports

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Amazon is among the potential investors considering a stake in German delivery service Flink, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Flink was seeking less than 100 million euros ($117 million) in new funding to support expansion, with technology investor Prosus and existing shareholders also named as possible backers, the report said. Both Amazon and Prosus declined to comment, according to Handelsblatt. ($1 = 0.8569 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

