Home > World > WATCH: Taliban Delivers Stern Warning To Pakistan, Afghan FM In India Dares Islamabad, ‘Our Patience And Courage…’

Afghanistan's Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi assures India that Afghan soil will not be used against it while warning Pakistan to follow the path of peace. He condemned Pakistan’s recent airstrike in Kabul and highlighted Afghanistan’s progress. Muttaqi also met Indian FM S. Jaishankar to discuss security, trade, and development cooperation.

Taliban FM Muttaqi warns Pakistan, assures India Afghan soil won’t be used against it, meets Jaishankar on cooperation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 10, 2025 18:45:06 IST

Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday, while assuring India of not allowing Afghan soil against India, threatened Pakistan and advised it to follow the path of peace. by acting against the terror groups in the country.

“We would like to warn the Pakistan government that issues cannot be solved through this approach. We condemn any cross-border action of Pakistan in Afghanistan. The Afghan people’s patience and courage should not be challenged,” Muttaqi warned.

Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Warns Pakistan

Muttaqi, who is on a visit to claimed that the Taliban has eliminated all the terrorists from its territory in the last four years.

“Not a single one of them is in Afghanistan. Not an inch of land is controlled by them in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan against whom we carried out an operation (in 2021) has transformed,” Muttaqi said while speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Muttaqi warned Pakistan that it cannot test the courage and will of Afghanistan, as Kabul wants better relations with Islamabad, but it cannot be one-sided.

Also Read: Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?

“If someone wants to do this (cause Afghans trouble), they should ask the Soviet Union, America, and NATO. They will explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan,” the Afghan FM said.

Kabul also wants better relations with Islamabad, but it cannot be one-sided, he asserted.

Amir Khan Muttaqi Meets S Jaishankar

The Afghan FM on Friday met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and held discussions around a range of subjects, including cross-border terrorism, trade, cooperation, and India’s development projects in Afghanistan.

“We had a detailed discussion on security cooperation. We will not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country. Both sides will remain in touch on this issue,” Muttaqi said. 

This is a first visit by a Taliban leader after it took over the reins in 2021. With the visit, India has restored full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.  India also announced that it will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to an embassy. 

Taliban FM Reacts To Pakistan’s Kabul Airstrike

The Afghan FM also spoke about the recent airstrike carried out by Pakistan in Kabul. He accused Pakistan of orchestrating the act and asked Islamabad to solve its own problems.

“There has been an attack near the border in remote areas. We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Problems cannot be solved like this. We are open for talks. They should solve their problems on their own. Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years. No one should have a problem with it. Afghanistan is now an independent nation. Why are people troubled if we have peace?” he said.

Also Read: India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 6:44 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
