LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
Home > World > India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet

India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet

This marks a significant step in rebuilding diplomatic ties between the two countries after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021.

S Jaishankar (Photo credit- X/@DrSJaishankar)
S Jaishankar (Photo credit- X/@DrSJaishankar)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 10, 2025 13:10:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet

India will reopen its embassy in Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced during a bilateral meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi. This marks a significant step in rebuilding diplomatic ties between the two countries after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021.

India had closed its embassy and consulates in Afghanistan in August 2021 following the Taliban’s takeover. In 2022, the country restored its diplomatic presence by sending a technical team to Kabul. Now, this mission will be upgraded to a full-fledged embassy.

This meeting between Jaishankar and Muttaqi is the first high-level engagement between India and Afghanistan since the Taliban assumed control. Welcoming the Afghan Foreign Minister and his delegation, Jaishankar said the visit was an important step in advancing relations between the two nations.

“We had opportunities to speak with each other during the Pahalgam attack and earthquakes in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said.

He emphasised that India remains “fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.” Jaishankar added that closer cooperation would strengthen “regional stability and resilience” and noted India’s deep interest in Afghanistan’s development and progress as a neighbouring country and a friend of its people.

Muttaqi praised India’s support, saying the country was the first to respond during the recent earthquake in Afghanistan. He described India as a close friend and expressed Afghanistan’s desire to build relations based on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people connections.

The reopening of the embassy is expected to boost diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between India and Afghanistan. It also signals India’s continued engagement with the Afghan government under the Taliban, focusing on development assistance, humanitarian support, and regional cooperation.

ALSO READ: Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Visit To India: What’s On Agenda?

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 1:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanhome-hero-pos-1kabuls. jaishankarTaliban

RELATED News

Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know
Swiss firm Ypsomed to build first U.S. plant, plans $200 million investment
This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…
BRIEF-Comtel Nextaly Transfers 10% Stake In Comtel To Cillinvest

LATEST NEWS

A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort & Spa!
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success
Rekha Turns 71 Years Older: Here’s Are 7 Secret Affairs That Shocked Fans, Unseen Stories Finally Revealed
SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet
ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates
Yes Bank Rally: Strong Q2, Credit Upgrade, And SMBC Support Push Stock To New High
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet

QUICK LINKS