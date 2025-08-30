LIVE TV
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances

Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv in a targeted attack, President Zelensky confirmed. Police called it a deliberate, violent killing. Zelensky condemned the act as a “horrific murder” and vowed a full investigation.

Andriy Parubiy, former Ukrainian parliament speaker, killed in Lviv; Zelensky calls it a horrific murder, investigation underway. Photos/X-@bedbolukbasi.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 30, 2025 16:30:40 IST

Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy has been shot dead in Lviv, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Friday. Police sources, cited by AFP, reported that Parubiy was targeted with a hail of bullets, describing the incident as a deliberate and violent attack. Zelensky condemned the killing as a “horrific murder.”  

Andriy Parubiy Death Details

“Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported the first known circumstances of the horrendous murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X.  

The Ukrainian president added that “all necessary forces and means” had been deployed to investigate the killing and to track down the perpetrator.  

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? Political Career and Activism

Parubiy, who was 54, was a prominent figure in Ukrainian politics. He served as a lawmaker from Lviv Oblast for ling time.

Parubiy even participated in the Orange Revolution of 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2013–2014.  

Also Read: World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?

Parubiy was appointed secretary of the National Security and Defense Council after the  the removal of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych after EuroMaidan. He held this position from February to August 2014 during Russia’s occupation of Crimea and the start of its aggression in Donbas.  

Parubiy served as first deputy parliament speaker between 2014 and 2016 and as parliament speaker from 2016 until 2019. After 2019, Parubiy had been a member of ex-President Petro Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party.  

Reactions and Condolences on Andriy Parubiy’s Death

“Our team is shocked. This is terror,” Oleksandr Heraschenko, a member of European Solidarity, said in a statement posted on the party’s Facebook page.  

“Andriy was one of the founders of the modern Ukraine… principled and decent, patriotic, intelligent,” Heraschenko added, reflecting on Parubiy’s legacy in Ukrainian politics and his dedication to the country’s independence and democratic institutions.

 Also Read: How Ukraine Destroyed Two Key Russian Bridges Using Cheap Drones

Tags: Andriy ParubiyAndriy Parubiy shot deadUkraine war

