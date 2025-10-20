LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > World > Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 15:27:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

By Lucy Papachristou TBILISI, Oct 20 (Reuters) – The opposition mayor of Armenia's second-largest city was detained on charges of bribe-taking on Monday, as authorities crack down on government critics before an election next year in the South Caucasus country. Vardan Ghukasyan, the mayor of Gyumri, is an ally of the pro-Russian opposition leader Robert Kocharyan, who served as Armenia's president from 1998 to 2008. Led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who swept to power following street protests in 2018, Armenia has moved closer to the West and distanced itself from traditional ally Russia. Recent months have seen a widespread clampdown on Pashinyan's political rivals and critics, including opposition figures, senior church figures and another former president ahead of a parliamentary election to be held next June. Armenia's anti-corruption committee said on Monday it had opened an investigation into Ghukasyan and seven others on suspicion they had demanded a bribe of roughly $10,000 from a local citizen in connection with an unauthorised building project. Armenian media outlets posted video on Telegram showing large numbers of police assembled outside the administrative building in Gyumri, a city of some 110,000. The Gyumri mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ghukasyan's arrest comes after Pashinyan vowed earlier this month to "throw out" the Gyumri mayor and questioned his victory in an election in the spring in which Pashinyan's Civil Contract party was defeated. "I think we also have a problem with the election results," Pashinyan told parliament on October 1. "We know that election bribes were distributed there, and we need to have mechanisms to exclude such cases in the future." Ghukasyan ran for mayor on the Armenian Communist Party ticket and was appointed in March. Gyumri, which lies close to the border with Turkey, hosts a large Russian military base. Ghukasyan is facing several other criminal charges related to his past tenure as Gyumri mayor from 1999 to 2012. His son, Spartak, was put under house arrest last week on extortion charges rejected by the elder Ghukasyan as politically motivated. (Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Is Amazon Prime Video Down? Internet Calls It ‘Major Outage’ As Services Get Affected On Diwali

Sandvik's Q3 core profit falls more than expected

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

CHINA MILITARY: AUSTRALIAN MILITARY AIRCRAFT 'ILLEGALLY INVADED' CHINESE AIRSPACE

BRIEF-CNOOC Ltd Says Zhou Xinhuai Resigned As Executive Director, Vice Chairman, CEO

LATEST NEWS

Wall Street futures gain as corporate earnings momentum builds

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Fortnite, Snapchat among major apps to go dark in global AWS outage

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Caught On Video: Travis Scott Angrily Snatches Mic From A Fan During Delhi Concert, Internet Says, ‘Made The Whole Country Embarrassed’

China consumers file antitrust complaint against Apple over app store practices

Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama ‘Kaantha’ Reveals New Release Date, Fans Excited For This Grand Cinematic Journey!

PM Modi’s Big Message From INS Vikrant: ‘BrahMos Alone Makes Some Countries Nervous,’ Says India Forced Pakistan To Kneel In Operation Sindoor

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown
Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown
Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown
Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown
QUICK LINKS