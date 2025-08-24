This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned

A trainee surgeon accused of covertly filming hundreds of women in hospital toilets and bathrooms has been granted bail, with his lawyer citing “complex” mental health issues. Ryan Cho, 28, faces more than 130 charges, including stalking, producing intimate images, and secretly installing surveillance devices. Police allege he planted cameras in the toilets and showers of the Austin Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, capturing at least 460 unsuspecting people.

4,500 Videos Found On Ryan Cho’s Phone

Prosecutor Russ Hammill told the Supreme Court on Friday that “the images relate to the intimate bathroom behaviour of many hundreds of women.”

He described the alleged conduct as bordering on obsessive, revealing that investigators had uncovered about 4,500 videos on Cho’s electronic devices. The exact number of victims remains unknown.

What Are Defence Lawyers Arguing?

Defence barrister Julian McMahon SC argued the case should be viewed through the lens of mental health, stating the alleged behaviour would ultimately be understood as “complex psychiatric and psychological issues together with criminal conduct.”

McMahon said he expected “hundreds” more charges to be filed before the end of the year and warned the case could face significant delays.

He also noted that his client had not been accused of violence or of distributing or marketing the footage.

Ryan Cho Granted Bail With Conditions

Justice James Elliott granted bail on Friday afternoon, ruling that risks to the community could be managed under “very strict conditions.”

As part of his release, Cho must live with his parents, who have provided a $50,000 surety. He is also required to undergo compulsory medical treatment, observe a curfew, and is prohibited from visiting hospitals unless in an emergency.

Before being released, Cho had been held in isolation in prison, subjected to a 23-hour lockdown. His lawyer argued that continued custody was unnecessary, stressing that Cho was entitled to the presumption of bail and would reside with his parents at a rental property.

Prosecution Opposes Ryan Cho’s Bail

Police had opposed bail, claiming Cho posed an “unacceptable risk” as a Singaporean national who could potentially flee the country, fail to appear in court, or interfere with witnesses.

Despite these concerns, prosecutor Hammill acknowledged that a County Court trial was unlikely before the second half of 2026.

Also Read: Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’