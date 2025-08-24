LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned

This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned

Ryan Cho, 28, faces over 130 charges, with police alleging he secretly recorded thousands of intimate videos. The trainee surgeon is accused of covertly filming hundreds of women in Melbourne hospitals and has been granted bail under strict conditions.

Trainee surgeon Ryan Cho granted bail after being charged with filming hundreds of women in Melbourne hospitals under strict conditions. Photo/X.
Trainee surgeon Ryan Cho granted bail after being charged with filming hundreds of women in Melbourne hospitals under strict conditions. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 24, 2025 09:12:00 IST

A trainee surgeon accused of covertly filming hundreds of women in hospital toilets and bathrooms has been granted bail, with his lawyer citing “complex” mental health issues. Ryan Cho, 28, faces more than 130 charges, including stalking, producing intimate images, and secretly installing surveillance devices. Police allege he planted cameras in the toilets and showers of the Austin Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, capturing at least 460 unsuspecting people.

4,500 Videos Found On Ryan Cho’s Phone

Prosecutor Russ Hammill told the Supreme Court on Friday that “the images relate to the intimate bathroom behaviour of many hundreds of women.”

 He described the alleged conduct as bordering on obsessive, revealing that investigators had uncovered about 4,500 videos on Cho’s electronic devices. The exact number of victims remains unknown.

What Are Defence Lawyers Arguing? 

Defence barrister Julian McMahon SC argued the case should be viewed through the lens of mental health, stating the alleged behaviour would ultimately be understood as “complex psychiatric and psychological issues together with criminal conduct.”

McMahon said he expected “hundreds” more charges to be filed before the end of the year and warned the case could face significant delays.

He also noted that his client had not been accused of violence or of distributing or marketing the footage.

Ryan Cho Granted Bail With Conditions

Justice James Elliott granted bail on Friday afternoon, ruling that risks to the community could be managed under “very strict conditions.”

As part of his release, Cho must live with his parents, who have provided a $50,000 surety. He is also required to undergo compulsory medical treatment, observe a curfew, and is prohibited from visiting hospitals unless in an emergency.

Before being released, Cho had been held in isolation in prison, subjected to a 23-hour lockdown. His lawyer argued that continued custody was unnecessary, stressing that Cho was entitled to the presumption of bail and would reside with his parents at a rental property.

Prosecution Opposes Ryan Cho’s Bail

Police had opposed bail, claiming Cho posed an “unacceptable risk” as a Singaporean national who could potentially flee the country, fail to appear in court, or interfere with witnesses.

Despite these concerns, prosecutor Hammill acknowledged that a County Court trial was unlikely before the second half of 2026.

Also Read: Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’

Tags: Australia newsdoctorRyan ChoWorld news

RELATED News

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned
This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned
This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned
This Australian Doctor Filmed 460 Women, Made 4,500 Videos – The Court’s Decision Will Leave You Stunned

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?