Avoid UAE Travel: Israel Urges Citizens to Stay Away From Gulf Nation Due to Terror Threat

Israel has advised its citizens against traveling to the United Arab Emirates and cited threats by “terrorist organizations” as the reason for this decision. The National Security Council of Israel stated that groups like Hamas and Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups could target Israelis in retaliation for Israel’s military actions in the Gulf region.

“They are driven by heightened motivation to exact revenge following Operation Rising Lion, in addition to the anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian incitement, which has intensified since the start of Operation Iron Swords, and even more so in response to Hamas’ starvation campaign,” it said, using the names for its military assaults on Iran and Gaza.

As the humanitarian crisis escalates in Gaza with widespread starvation in the city, Israel faces rising global pressure to halt the war and allow more aid and food.

UAE Normalized Relations with Israel in 2020 in a Peace Deal Named Abraham Accords

In 2020, the UAE became the most prominent Arab state in 30 years to establish formal ties with Israel under a United States-brokered agreement dubbed the Abraham Accords. The country’s Israeli and Jewish community has grown larger and more visible in the years since the accords were signed.

But the NSC statement said “past experience” has taught Israel that “terrorist organizations often focus their efforts in neighboring countries.”

“In light of this, the NSC is reiterating the possibility that they will try to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in the UAE, especially on Jewish holidays and Shabbat,” it added.

Three People Were Awarded Death Penalty in UAE for Murdering Person Linked to Israel

The NSC’s travel alert for the UAE – which remains unchanged at level 3 – strongly advises against non-essential travel and urges Israeli citizens to “seriously reconsider” visiting the Gulf state.

While the UAE is viewed as one of the safest places in the Middle East, three people were sentenced to death there in March for the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court ruled that the November killing of 28-year-old Zvi Kogan – a representative of the Orthodox Jewish organization Chabad in the UAE – was committed by the defendants in pursuance of a “terrorist purpose.”

