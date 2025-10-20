AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

Multiple popular online platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Robinhood, Snapchat, and Perplexity AI, experienced widespread service disruptions on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The issues appeared to stem from AWS, which underpins a significant portion of the internet’s backend infrastructure.

AWS Outage Impacts Thousands of Users

Downdetector recorded over 2,000 outage reports for AWS in the United States, with users reporting problems accessing a wide range of digital services and applications. Amazon’s own services, including Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa, were also affected, according to the monitoring site.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed in a post that the disruptions were linked to AWS, temporarily affecting the company’s operations.

Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 20, 2025

Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, McDonald’s app, CollegeBoard, Wordle, PUBG Affected

The outage extended to several other widely used apps and websites, including Venmo, the peer-to-peer payment service operated by PayPal. Users also reported service interruptions for digital tools and platforms relying on AWS infrastructure, such as Canvas by Instructure, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, the McDonald’s app, CollegeBoard, Wordle, and PUBG Battlegrounds.

AWS Response

While some services have begun to recover, users continued to report access issues across social media into Monday afternoon. Amazon has not released a formal statement outlining the full cause or expected duration of the outage.

The AWS status dashboard provided the following update, “We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases.”

AWS added that engineers were “immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue and fully understanding the root cause,” and that updates would continue to be provided as more information becomes available.

