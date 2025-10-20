LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC AWS outage amazon prime down Canva Down brahmos Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > World > AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

AWS, Robinhood, Snapchat, and other major platforms faced outages on Monday. Users reported disruptions across apps and services. AWS confirmed engineers are actively working to resolve the issue.

AWS outage disrupts Amazon, Robinhood, Snapchat, and more; thousands of users face service issues as internet goes down. Photo: X.
AWS outage disrupts Amazon, Robinhood, Snapchat, and more; thousands of users face service issues as internet goes down. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 20, 2025 15:08:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

Multiple popular online platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Robinhood, Snapchat, and Perplexity AI, experienced widespread service disruptions on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The issues appeared to stem from AWS, which underpins a significant portion of the internet’s backend infrastructure.

AWS Outage Impacts Thousands of Users

Downdetector recorded over 2,000 outage reports for AWS in the United States, with users reporting problems accessing a wide range of digital services and applications. Amazon’s own services, including Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa, were also affected, according to the monitoring site.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed in a post that the disruptions were linked to AWS, temporarily affecting the company’s operations.

Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, McDonald’s app, CollegeBoard, Wordle, PUBG Affected

The outage extended to several other widely used apps and websites, including Venmo, the peer-to-peer payment service operated by PayPal. Users also reported service interruptions for digital tools and platforms relying on AWS infrastructure, such as Canvas by Instructure, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, the McDonald’s app, CollegeBoard, Wordle, and PUBG Battlegrounds.

Full list of impacted platforms

Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, Robinhood, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, Venmo, Canvas by Instructure, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, McDonald’s App, CollegeBoard, Wordle, PUBG Battlegrounds

AWS Response

While some services have begun to recover, users continued to report access issues across social media into Monday afternoon. Amazon has not released a formal statement outlining the full cause or expected duration of the outage.

The AWS status dashboard provided the following update, “We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases.”

AWS added that engineers were “immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue and fully understanding the root cause,” and that updates would continue to be provided as more information becomes available.

Also Read: Amazon’s cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Canva DownDownDetectorhome-hero-pos-1snapchattech newsWorld news

RELATED News

Is Amazon Prime Video Down? Internet Calls It ‘Major Outage’ As Services Get Affected On Diwali

Armenian opposition mayor detained after prime minister vows crackdown

Sandvik's Q3 core profit falls more than expected

CHINA MILITARY: AUSTRALIAN MILITARY AIRCRAFT 'ILLEGALLY INVADED' CHINESE AIRSPACE

BRIEF-CNOOC Ltd Says Zhou Xinhuai Resigned As Executive Director, Vice Chairman, CEO

LATEST NEWS

Wall Street futures gain as corporate earnings momentum builds

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Fortnite, Snapchat among major apps to go dark in global AWS outage

Akshata Murthy’s Jugaad Mangtika At The Pink Ball: Internet Questions Her Fashion Choices

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Caught On Video: Travis Scott Angrily Snatches Mic From A Fan During Delhi Concert, Internet Says, ‘Made The Whole Country Embarrassed’

China consumers file antitrust complaint against Apple over app store practices

Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama ‘Kaantha’ Reveals New Release Date, Fans Excited For This Grand Cinematic Journey!

PM Modi’s Big Message From INS Vikrant: ‘BrahMos Alone Makes Some Countries Nervous,’ Says India Forced Pakistan To Kneel In Operation Sindoor

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far
AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far
AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far
AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted |What We Know So Far
QUICK LINKS