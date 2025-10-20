LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 13:52:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

(Reuters) -Amazon said on Monday its cloud services unit AWS was hit by an outage, disrupting several popular websites and apps across the world including Snapchat and Robinhood. "We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS said in an update on its status page. AI startup Perplexity and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase attributed the outages to AWS. "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X. AWS and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Amazon.com, PrimeVideo and Alexa were all facing issues, according to Downdetector. Paypal's Venmo was also facing issues. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 1:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in South Korea

LATEST NEWS

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK MONDAY OCTOBER 20, 2025

BRIEF-CNOOC Ltd Says Zhou Xinhuai Resigned As Executive Director, Vice Chairman, CEO

Slip Of Tongue Or Deliberate Act? Salman Khan Courts Controversy After Separating Balochistan From Pakistan At Joy Forum

Assam SIT Team Departs For Singapore To Investigate Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death, Probe Intensifies

Viral Video: Boss Surprises Employees With 51 Brand New Cars On Diwali, Wins Internet

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

It Brought Pakistan To Its Knees: PM Modi Hails INS Vikrant’s Role In Operation Sindoor As He Celebrates Diwali With Indian Navy Personnel

Salman Khan Slams Amaal Mallik Over ‘B-Grade’ Remark On Farrhana Bhatt’s Mother: Sparks Tongue-Control Drama!

‘Looks Like Virat Kohli Is Still Haunted By..’ Former Indian Cricketer’s Honest Take On India vs Australia 1st ODI

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down
Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down
Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down
Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down
QUICK LINKS