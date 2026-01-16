Bangladeshi Hindu Teacher’s Home Set On Fire, Family Escapes Flames – How Minority Community Is Living In Fear Under Muhammad Yunus

Bangladeshi Hindus continue to be attacked by the majority Muslim community under the watch of Muhammad Yunus’s interim government. In a recent incident, the house of Hindu teacher Birendra Kumar Dey, widely known as Jhunu Sir, was set ablaze in Gowainghat Upazila of Sylhet.

The Hindu minority community has been living in fear amid concerns over their safety and well-being in the Muslim-majority country.

Video Shows Bangladeshi Hindu Teacher’s House Caught In Intense Blaze

A video capturing the fire has surfaced, showing flames rapidly engulfing the house as family members attempted to escape. According to reports, there were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire and the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown.

Residents and local activists are calling for a thorough investigation and stronger measures to protect minorities and hold the culprits accountable.

🚨Hindu home comes under attack again! Islamists have once again set fire at the home of Birendra Kumar Dey alias “Jhunu Sir” (a teacher by profession) in Bahor village of Nandirgaon union in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/MZRvHBuWpT — Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (@salah_shoaib) January 15, 2026

Pattern of Targeted Attacks on Hindu Families in Bangladesh

This attack follows a string of similar incidents in Bangladesh targeting Hindu households. On December 28, a house in Dumritala village, Pirojpur district, was set on fire in what was suspected to be a targeted attack. These incidents came shortly after 29-year-old garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh on December 18, and his body was set on fire, according to reports.

Earlier, on December 23, the homes of two expatriate Hindu families in Chittagong’s Raozan were torched. Attackers allegedly locked eight residents inside, who narrowly escaped by cutting through the tin roof and bamboo fencing. The incident occurred between 3:15 am and 4 am in Sultanpur village and marked the sixth arson attack on the minority community in the area within five days, according to a report in the Times of India.

Violence Against Hindus: India Urges Bangladesh to Act

Last week, India called on Bangladesh to take firm action against such communal incidents. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists.”

New Delhi also criticized Bangladesh’s tendency to attribute such violence to personal rivalries, political differences, or other extraneous reasons. Jaiswal noted, “Such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and further causes fear and insecurity among minorities.”

He added, “We have repeatedly addressed this issue in earlier briefings and continue to see a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, their homes, and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh.”

