Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Humanity In Peril: The Rising Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

The brutality in Bangladesh has crossed all limits, and my blood boils as I write this, grieving for my own community. But this isn’t about religion or politics, it’s about humanity dying in front of our eyes. While the world grapples with major geopolitical crises, humanity in Bangladesh seems to be evaporating like moisture under a scorching sun.

A small country, struggling with a crumbling economy and limited opportunities, should be nurturing its people. Instead, it has become a stage for racism, Hinduophobia, and moral decay. People are being killed, not for crimes, not for disputes, but merely because of their religion. The recent killings, including Sarat Mani Chakraborty, illustrate a shocking pattern: being Hindu has become a death sentence.

In the past few weeks, watching humanity collapse in Bangladesh has been heartbreaking. The country seems to wield ego without courage, confidence without accountability, and power without justice. Its people, especially minorities, live under constant fear, with no real safeguards or hope for the future.

If humanity cannot survive here, what message does it send to the world? So, we are just watching religion or politics, but for the basic dignity of human life, before it disappears entirely.

Rising Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Sarat’s killing is the latest in a series of violent attacks against members of the Hindu community:

January 3 : Khokon Chandra Das (50) was brutally attacked, hacked, and set on fire

December 24 : Amrit Mondal was lynched in Rajbari’s Pangsha upazila over alleged extortion

December 18 : Dipu Chandra Das (25) was lynched and set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh

December 23: Homes of expatriate workers Shukh Shil and Anil Shil were set on fire in Raojan, Chattogram; residents escaped unharmed

Political observers note that mob violence and clandestine attacks against minorities have emerged as a major crisis amid Bangladesh’s changing political landscape.

India’s Concerns And Demographic Context