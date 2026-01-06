LIVE TV
Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Sarat Mani Chakraborty, a Hindu shop owner, was brutally killed in Bangladesh, highlighting rising anti-Hindu violence, minority persecution, and growing safety concerns amid deteriorating law, order, and social harmony.

Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 6, 2026 13:07:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Another Hindu Killed In Bnagaldesh, Sarat Mani Chakraborty: Tragedy Strikes Again

The recent wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is not only unbelievable, it is a moral disgrace. The murderous attack on 40-year-old grocery owner Sarat Mani Chakraborty, along with the attacks that have occurred throughout the month, are just some examples showing how hostile the country has become toward minority communities. The monstrous, Hinduphobic violence demonstrates the impotence of the rulers and their alarming lack of concern for people.

For India, it is deeply concerning to see its neighbor persecuting its own citizens for religious reasons. Indians and Hindus living in border areas are constantly under threat due to unchecked hatred. Humanity cannot remain silent while the situation in Bangladesh worsens to the point where fear and violence become part of daily life.

Who Was Sarat Mani Chakraborty?

  • Previously employed in South Korea before returning to Bangladesh a few years ago.
  • Built a house in the Brahmandi area, Narsingdi, and lived there with his family.
  • Led a simple and peaceful life, with no known disputes with anyone.
  • Expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh; in a December 19 Facebook post, wrote: “So much fire, so much violence in the valley of death… my homeland.”
  • Described by neighbours as calm, humane, and socially responsible.
  • Had no enemies, according to neighbours.
  • Likely targeted solely because of his Hindu identity.

Humanity In Peril: The Rising Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

The brutality in Bangladesh has crossed all limits, and my blood boils as I write this, grieving for my own community. But this isn’t about religion or politics, it’s about humanity dying in front of our eyes. While the world grapples with major geopolitical crises, humanity in Bangladesh seems to be evaporating like moisture under a scorching sun.

A small country, struggling with a crumbling economy and limited opportunities, should be nurturing its people. Instead, it has become a stage for racism, Hinduophobia, and moral decay. People are being killed, not for crimes, not for disputes, but merely because of their religion. The recent killings, including Sarat Mani Chakraborty, illustrate a shocking pattern: being Hindu has become a death sentence.

In the past few weeks, watching humanity collapse in Bangladesh has been heartbreaking. The country seems to wield ego without courage, confidence without accountability, and power without justice. Its people, especially minorities, live under constant fear, with no real safeguards or hope for the future.

If humanity cannot survive here, what message does it send to the world? So, we are just watching religion or politics, but for the basic dignity of human life, before it disappears entirely.

Rising Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Sarat’s killing is the latest in a series of violent attacks against members of the Hindu community:

  • January 3: Khokon Chandra Das (50) was brutally attacked, hacked, and set on fire

  • December 24: Amrit Mondal was lynched in Rajbari’s Pangsha upazila over alleged extortion

  • December 18: Dipu Chandra Das (25) was lynched and set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh

  • December 23: Homes of expatriate workers Shukh Shil and Anil Shil were set on fire in Raojan, Chattogram; residents escaped unharmed

Political observers note that mob violence and clandestine attacks against minorities have emerged as a major crisis amid Bangladesh’s changing political landscape.

India’s Concerns And Demographic Context

India has consistently expressed concern about the persecution of minorities, mainly Hindus, in Bangladesh. The census conducted in 2022 estimated the Hindu population in Bangladesh to be approximately 13.13 million, constituting nearly 7.95% of the country’s total population.

Bangladesh, once a place full of heritage, culture, and diversity, has now almost completely turned into a dull land. The country, which was once a living example of history and harmony, has become a cautionary tale. The place seems disconnected, where fear has gotten the better of celebration and safety is a rare thing. Anyone watching the plight of the minority groups cannot help but think: how has such a lively country lost its way into so much trouble?

Also Read: Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 12:49 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: anti-Hindu attacksBangladesh human rightsBangladesh violence against minoritiesCharsindur BazaarHindu killings in BangladeshHindu persecutionminority safety BangladeshNarsingdi attackreligious violenceSarat Mani Chakraborty

Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

QUICK LINKS