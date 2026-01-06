Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Another Hindu Killed In Bnagaldesh, Sarat Mani Chakraborty: Tragedy Strikes Again
The recent wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is not only unbelievable, it is a moral disgrace. The murderous attack on 40-year-old grocery owner Sarat Mani Chakraborty, along with the attacks that have occurred throughout the month, are just some examples showing how hostile the country has become toward minority communities. The monstrous, Hinduphobic violence demonstrates the impotence of the rulers and their alarming lack of concern for people.
For India, it is deeply concerning to see its neighbor persecuting its own citizens for religious reasons. Indians and Hindus living in border areas are constantly under threat due to unchecked hatred. Humanity cannot remain silent while the situation in Bangladesh worsens to the point where fear and violence become part of daily life.
