Belmore State Forest Fire: Evacuations Begin In Keystone Heights As Blaze Intensifies, Map Shows Rapid Spread Across Clay County

The fast-moving wildfire in Belmore State Forest has forced authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders for Keystone Heights, Florida. The fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, has grown to 300 acres because of the Clay County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service emergency response teams.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, which is burning close to Barns Road and Randolph Place in the McRae area. The fire keeps spreading to the east because dry undergrowth and changing winds provide it with new fuel, according to officials who report that no homes face immediate danger from the flames.

Forest Evacuation and Public Safety

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ordered all people in Belmore State Forest to leave the area because of an emergency situation. The deputies issued a high-priority alert that required all people in the forest to leave immediately, and they should also inform nearby individuals to do the same.

The directive requires removal of all hikers and campers and hunters from the area because fire behavior continues to show unpredictable patterns. Public safety officials have created a restricted area that includes the Bondarenko Road loop and extends down to Mark Allan Road, which requires non-emergency personnel to stay far away from the area so heavy equipment and brush trucks can use the forest’s narrow paths.

Fire Containment and Hazard Monitoring

The Florida Forest Service has deployed ground crews and aerial units to construct containment lines, which will stop the fire from crossing established firebreaks.

The Clay County Fire Rescue is maintaining a heavy presence at the scene, monitoring for “spotting,” where embers are carried by the wind to start new fires ahead of the main front.

Residents in the neighboring Keystone Heights communities are being urged to stay vigilant, and they should report any new smoke columns or hazards that they observe. The firefighting efforts successfully block the forward movement of the fire, but smoke from the fire hinders visibility on local rural roads.

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