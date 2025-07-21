Benjamin Netanyahu Falls Ill Again: Is It Just Food Poisoning? His Old Health Report Tells A Bigger Story

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly fallen sick on Saturday night and would be working from home for next three days, his office confirmed on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Netanyahu did not attend the weekly morning cabinet meeting due to illness. He was examined at his home by Dr. Alon Hershko, director of the internal medicine department at Hadassah University Hospital – Ein Kerem.

PMO Says Benjamin Netanyahu Is In Good Condition

Dr. Hershko diagnosed the 75-year-old prime minister with intestinal inflammation caused by consuming spoiled food.

Following further medical tests, Netanyahu’s office said his condition is stable but that he has been dehydrated and is now receiving intravenous fluids.

“In accordance with his doctors’ instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will conduct state affairs from there,” the PMO said.

Benjamin Netanyahu Recent Health Scares

Netanyahu has faced several health challenges in recent years. In late December, he underwent surgery to remove his prostate. In March 2024, he had hernia surgery and also contracted the flu, forcing him to miss several days of work.

In July 2023, Netanyahu underwent surgery to have a pacemaker installed after suffering a transient heart block. Just a week before that procedure, he had been hospitalized for what was then described as dehydration. However, doctors later disclosed that Netanyahu has had a long-standing heart conduction problem.

Benjamin Netanyahu 2025 Health Report

Benjamin Netanyahu did not release his detailed public medical reports, however his office in 2025 published a comprehensive document about recent medical procedures and test results he had undergone. The report while addressing rumors, confirmed that the prime minister does not have prostate cancer following the surgergy while he suffers from a urinary tract infection.

The document was signed by Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Herman Berkowitz, his urologist Prof. Alon Pikarsky from Hadassah Medical Center and internal medicine and hypertension specialist Prof. Ehud Grossman.

The report has stated that Netanyahu is generally in good health while his blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure are within the normal ranges. Laboratory tests, including blood counts, liver and kidney function, and electrolyte levels, are also normal, according to the report.

Benjamin Netanyahu Suffereing From Several Diseases

The Netanyahu health document also revealled that a peacemaker was implanted in July 2023 and also noted that he is under routine cardiological supervision.

Netanyahu underwent surgery to repair a right inguinal hernia in April 2024. Before that procedure, doctors performed a full-body CT scan, which showed an enlarged prostate, small bladder stones, and a blockage in the bladder.

The report mentions that, as some social media users had observed, a visible geometric bulge in Netanyahu’s pants in various photos was likely due to a urinary catheter. The device was used to help him urinate because the enlarged prostate was pressing on his bladder.

