Social media is being flooded with viral images of alleged compromising or embarrassing clothing of late physicist Stephen Hawking and former US President Bill Clinton, including one commonly circulated photograph of Hawking in an alleged princess dress and Jeffrey Epstein. These images went viral on the Internet, and many users stated that they were captured in some recently published materials about the Epstein case. According to fact checkers and analysts, however, the pictures are fake and made with the help of artificial intelligence.

Are ‘Princess Dress’ Photos Of Bill Clinton And Stephen Hawking In Epstein Files Real? Truth Behind Viral Images Revealed

Reportedly, using fact checking, the viral images are not found in the official Epstein court records. Research established that the photos that were shared on the internet were AI made creations that were meant to look like actual photos. Although both Clinton and Hawking appear on the list of documents related to Epstein, no images are found, only text allusions in the files, and everything was published in the media without the graphic pictures. Experts and media houses that have gone through the documents have testified to the fact that there is no photographic evidence that indicates the existence of the two figures in the outfits or context in the viral posts.









The spread of these edited images emphasizes how fast false information can be spread when significant documents or scandals reappear. The release of the Epstein related millions of pages was followed by many false allegations and images created by AI that were finding their way to social media. According to analysts, this can easily confuse the users because the visuals are not real as the analysts combine the real names of the files and the imaginary ones. Here, the viral photographs of Hawking and Clinton in princess dresses are verified as fake media and not real ones, which highlights the increasing role of AI in forming convincing yet false online stories.

