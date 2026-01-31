LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
Home > World > Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit

Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit

More than 200 people died in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern DR Congo. The site, controlled by the AFC/M23 rebels, produces 15% of the world’s coltan. Rescue efforts are underway, and the disaster highlights the dangers of fragile, rain-soaked mines run by poorly paid locals.

Massive Mine Collapse in DR Congo (Image: Representative photo)
Massive Mine Collapse in DR Congo (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 31, 2026 04:06:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit

More than 200 people were killed this week in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Lubumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor of the province where the mine is located, told Reuters on Friday. The mine is reportedly run by AFC/M23 which is a coalition of rebel groups in eastern DRC. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, Rubaya produces around 15% of the world’s coltan, a mineral processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant metal used in mobile phones, computers, aerospace components, and gas turbines. At the site, locals dig manually for a few dollars per day. The mine has been under the control of the AFC/M23 rebel group since 2024. The collapse happened on Wednesday, and the exact toll was still unclear as of Friday evening.

Rainy Season Disaster in Congo

“More than 200 people were victims of this landslide, including miners, children and market women. Some people were rescued just in time and have serious injuries,” Muyisa said, adding that around 20 injured people were being treated in health facilities, as per reports. 

You Might Be Interested In

He explained the cause, “We are in the rainy season. The ground is fragile. It was the ground that gave way while the victims were in the hole.”

An adviser to the governor put the number of confirmed dead at at least 227, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

UN Accuses Rebels

The United Nations has said that AFC/M23 has plundered Rubaya’s mineral riches to help fund its insurgency, which is allegedly backed by the government of neighboring Rwanda, a claim Kigali denies.

The heavily armed rebels, whose stated aim is to overthrow the government in Kinshasa and ensure the safety of the Congolese Tutsi minority, captured even more mineral-rich territory in eastern Congo during a lightning advance last year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Arab League Chief Warns Of Disaster For ‘Peace Of The World’: Any Military Action By US Against Iran Could Shake West Asia

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newsCongohome-hero-pos-8latest world news

RELATED News

Arab League Chief Warns Of Disaster For ‘Peace Of The World’: Any Military Action By US Against Iran Could Shake West Asia

Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

Epstein Files Bombshell: Shocking Email Claims Bill Gates Caught STD From Russian Girls, Sought Secret Antibiotics For Melinda

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

Bangladesh Elections To Turn Violent? US Embassy Warns Its Citizens Ahead Of Polls In Country, Says ‘Extremist Attacks May Occur At Temples, Churches And …’

LATEST NEWS

Hollywood In Mourning: Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek Star Catherine O’Hara Dies At 71, Fans Say ‘A Twinkle And Sparkle Has Left The World’

India Reaffirms Support For Venezuelan People: PM Modi Speaks To Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Pledges Stronger Partnership To Scale ‘New Heights’

Bangladesh Elections To Turn Violent? US Embassy Warns Its Citizens Ahead Of Polls In Country, Says ‘Extremist Attacks May Occur At Temples, Churches And …’

Long Guarded Secrets Spilled? More than 3 Million Epstein Files, 2,000 Videos Released, DAG US Says Justice Department ‘Did Not Protect Trump’

‘Utter Nonsense from Pakistan’: Irfan Pathan Slams PCB Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Row

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Turning Assam Into ‘Infiltration Hotspot’, Vows Action: ‘Should There Be A Ghuspet In…’

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Not Supriya Sule, Not Praful Patel: Sunetra Pawar Likely To Become The New Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Check Swearing Ceremony Details Here

Watch Video | Bengaluru Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed by Lokayukta Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe, Ex-Excise Officer Sentenced, Crores Seized in DA Raids

Novak Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner in Five-Set Australian Open 2026 Semifinal, To Face Carlos Alcaraz in Final

Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit
Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit
Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit
Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit

QUICK LINKS