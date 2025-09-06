LIVE TV
Home > World > Blood Moon 2025: Will It Be Visible In The US? Here’s What You Need To Know

A total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, will take place on the night of September 7–8, 2025. During this event, the Earth’s shadow will completely cover the Moon, giving it a glowing red or orange colour.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 6, 2025 12:05:19 IST

The sky will soon be filled with a spectacular sight across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia. On September 7–8, 2025, there will be a total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon. As a result of this event, the Moon will be completely covered by the Earth’s shadow.

This rare celestial event will be visible to 77% of the world’s population, according to reports. According to Space.com, the eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 5:11 p.m. EDT (9:11 p.m. GMT) on September 7. It will last about 82 minutes.

Key Timings Across the World:

London / Paris / Cape Town: 7:30 pm – 8:52 pm (Sept 7)

Istanbul / Cairo / Nairobi: 8:30 pm – 9:52 pm (Sept 7)

Mumbai: 11:00 pm (Sept 7) – 12:22 am (Sept 8)

Bangkok: 12:30 am – 1:52 am (Sept 8)

Beijing / Hong Kong / Perth: 1:30 am – 2:52 am (Sept 8)

Tokyo: 2:30 am – 3:52 am (Sept 8)

Sydney: 3:30 am – 4:52 am (Sept 8)

Observers in Asia and Australia will get the best views, as the Moon will be high in the sky. In Europe and Africa, the eclipse will be visible around moonrise.

Will it be visible in the US?

People in North and South America will not be able to see it this time. For them, the next total lunar eclipse will happen on March 3, 2026.

QUICK LINKS