Blood Moon 2025: Will It Be Visible In The US? Here’s What You Need To Know

The sky will soon be filled with a spectacular sight across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia. On September 7–8, 2025, there will be a total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon. As a result of this event, the Moon will be completely covered by the Earth’s shadow.

This rare celestial event will be visible to 77% of the world’s population, according to reports. According to Space.com, the eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 5:11 p.m. EDT (9:11 p.m. GMT) on September 7. It will last about 82 minutes.

Key Timings Across the World:

London / Paris / Cape Town: 7:30 pm – 8:52 pm (Sept 7)

Istanbul / Cairo / Nairobi: 8:30 pm – 9:52 pm (Sept 7)

Mumbai: 11:00 pm (Sept 7) – 12:22 am (Sept 8)

Bangkok: 12:30 am – 1:52 am (Sept 8)

Beijing / Hong Kong / Perth: 1:30 am – 2:52 am (Sept 8)

Tokyo: 2:30 am – 3:52 am (Sept 8)

Sydney: 3:30 am – 4:52 am (Sept 8)

Observers in Asia and Australia will get the best views, as the Moon will be high in the sky. In Europe and Africa, the eclipse will be visible around moonrise.

Will it be visible in the US?

People in North and South America will not be able to see it this time. For them, the next total lunar eclipse will happen on March 3, 2026.

