LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > World > Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 02:47:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

Overview * Blue Ridge Q3 net income rises to $5.6 mln, highest since 2022 * Net interest income for Q3 increases to $21.9 mln * Company announces $15 mln share repurchase program Outlook * Company anticipates lower consulting and legal expenses in the fourth quarter Result Drivers * ONE-TIME EVENTS – Q3 results boosted by $3.0 mln fee income from out-of-market loan payoff and $0.8 mln recovery from charged-off loan * EXPENSE REDUCTIONS – Decrease in noninterest expenses due to lower salaries and FDIC insurance premiums, reflecting improved regulatory position * LOAN PIPELINE – Despite decline in loans held for investment, co has built a loan pipeline of over $200 mln, indicating future growth potential Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q3 EPS $0.06 Q3 Net $5.60 Income mln Q3 Net $21.91 Interest mln Income Q3 $7.50 Pretax mln Profit Press Release: For questions concerning the data in this report, contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other questions or feedback, contact . (This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

BRIEF-Colony Bankcorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Canada's Carney to make unusual televised address on budget amid deficit scrutiny

PGA axes Sentry over drought on same day Hawaii course vows reopening

BESSENT SAYS SANCTIONS WILL BE SUBSTANTIAL AND POWERFUL

LATEST NEWS

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Fully United Ahead Of Polls; Tejashwi Promises Jobs And Benefits For Jeevika Didis As NDA Strikes Back

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

Fritz survives first round scare from Vacherot in Basel

Bad Bunny remains Super Bowl halftime show choice, NFL Commissioner Goodell insists

BESSENT SAYS SANCTIONS WILL BE SUBSTANTIAL AND POWERFUL

Israel Must Permit UN Relief Supplies To Gaza, Rules Top UN Court

Tesla set for strong quarter fueled by rush to get expiring US EV tax credits

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff
Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff
Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff
Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff
QUICK LINKS