Home > World > Brazil Supreme Court Freezes Eduardo Bolsonaro’s Assets, Threatens Jair Bolsonaro With Arrest

Brazil's top court froze Eduardo Bolsonaro's assets and threatened former president Jair Bolsonaro with arrest for defying a social media ban. Justice Moraes is investigating an alleged coup plot, sparking backlash from the US and renewed political tension in Brazil.

Brazil's Supreme Court has threatened Jair Bolsonaro with arrest over social media breach and freezed his son Eduardo's assets amid coup probe. (Photo: X/@jairbolsonaro)
Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 12:27:53 IST

Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the freezing of assets belonging to Eduardo Bolsonaro, the third son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Eduardo, currently in Washington rallying support for his father, called the decision “another arbitrary” move in a post on X.

Rising Legal Heat on the Bolsonaro Family

Justice Moraes issued the order on Saturday in connection with an ongoing investigation into Eduardo’s activities in the US, CNN Brasil reported. The probe is part of a larger case that involves Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged efforts to plot a coup after losing re-election.

Bolsonaro Faces Arrest Over Social Media Breach

Additionally, Jair Bolsonaro faces pressure as Justice Moraes on Monday evening threatened the former president with arrest unless his legal team explained within 24 hours why he appeared to violate court-imposed restrictions on his use of social media, according to a Reuters report published early Tuesday.

On Friday, Justice Moraes had ordered Bolsonaro to wear an ankle monitor and stay off social platforms, a decision linked to accusations that he courted interference from US President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro, in a Friday interview with Reuters, slammed the ban as “cowardice” and said, “I intend to continue engaging with the press to ensure my voice is heard.”

Did an Interview Cross the Line?

On Monday, Bolsonaro spoke with journalists after a meeting with congressional allies – his first public appearance showing the ankle bracelet. 

According to the report, Justice Moraes pointed to media posts that showed Bolsonaro giving a speech later shared on digital platforms. The judge cited these as a breach of the court order, stressing that even third-party social media sharing of his comments is prohibited.

The incident sparked legal debate in Brazil. “Interviews are permissible, provided they are not intended to circumvent the legal limitations,” Ivar Hartmann, a law professor at Insper, told Reuters. 

However, constitutional lawyer Vera Chemim told the news agency that “Any misstep could lead to a preventive arrest”, while stressing, “Bolsonaro is now completely silenced.”

Marco Rubio Calls Judge’s Actions A ‘Political Witch Hunt’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed Justice Moraes’ actions a “political witch hunt,” revoking visas for the judge, his allies, and their families, as reported by Reuters. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro reportedly cancelled a scheduled media interview Monday, which would have been live-streamed on social media.

The former president has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

ALSO READ: Trump ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Israeli Strikes On Syria as US Envoy Criticises Intervention

Tags: Brazilbrazil newsdonald trumpus president

