Brazil Supreme Court Freezes Eduardo Bolsonaro’s Assets, Threatens Jair Bolsonaro With Arrest

Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the freezing of assets belonging to Eduardo Bolsonaro, the third son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Eduardo, currently in Washington rallying support for his father, called the decision “another arbitrary” move in a post on X.

Rising Legal Heat on the Bolsonaro Family

Justice Moraes issued the order on Saturday in connection with an ongoing investigation into Eduardo’s activities in the US, CNN Brasil reported. The probe is part of a larger case that involves Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged efforts to plot a coup after losing re-election.

Bolsonaro Faces Arrest Over Social Media Breach

Additionally, Jair Bolsonaro faces pressure as Justice Moraes on Monday evening threatened the former president with arrest unless his legal team explained within 24 hours why he appeared to violate court-imposed restrictions on his use of social media, according to a Reuters report published early Tuesday.

On Friday, Justice Moraes had ordered Bolsonaro to wear an ankle monitor and stay off social platforms, a decision linked to accusations that he courted interference from US President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro, in a Friday interview with Reuters, slammed the ban as “cowardice” and said, “I intend to continue engaging with the press to ensure my voice is heard.”

A CASA BRANCA

WASHINGTON Ao Honorável

Jair Messias Bolsonaro

38º Presidente da República Federativa do Brasil

Brasília Prezado Sr. Bolsonaro: Tenho visto o tratamento terrível que você está recebendo pelas mãos de um sistema injusto voltado contra você. Esse julgamento deve… pic.twitter.com/PizdNhT1RJ — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 17, 2025

Did an Interview Cross the Line?

On Monday, Bolsonaro spoke with journalists after a meeting with congressional allies – his first public appearance showing the ankle bracelet.

According to the report, Justice Moraes pointed to media posts that showed Bolsonaro giving a speech later shared on digital platforms. The judge cited these as a breach of the court order, stressing that even third-party social media sharing of his comments is prohibited.

The incident sparked legal debate in Brazil. “Interviews are permissible, provided they are not intended to circumvent the legal limitations,” Ivar Hartmann, a law professor at Insper, told Reuters.

However, constitutional lawyer Vera Chemim told the news agency that “Any misstep could lead to a preventive arrest”, while stressing, “Bolsonaro is now completely silenced.”

Marco Rubio Calls Judge’s Actions A ‘Political Witch Hunt’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed Justice Moraes’ actions a “political witch hunt,” revoking visas for the judge, his allies, and their families, as reported by Reuters. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro reportedly cancelled a scheduled media interview Monday, which would have been live-streamed on social media.

The former president has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

