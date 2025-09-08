LIVE TV
Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation

Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation

The Nepali government has revoked the ban on social media after a violent protest in which 19 people were killed and several injured. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that we will ensure the use of social media. People on Monday came to the street after the government imposed a ban on the use of social media, including Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation (ANI)
Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation (ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 8, 2025 23:45:35 IST

The Nepali government has revoked the ban on social media after a violent protest in which 19 people were killed and several injured. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that we will ensure the use of social media.
People on Monday came to the street after the government imposed a ban on the use of social media, including Facebook, YouTube, and X.
As reported, the protest intensified as the crowd pushed into a restricted zone near the parliament. Clashes erupted soon after, leading to multiple injuries. Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters.
Meanwhile, Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak offered to resign following deadly protests that have rocked the country, citing moral responsibilities.
The District Administration, Parsa, has issued a curfew order in the Birgunj metropolitan area from 9 pm on Monday to 9 am on Tuesday. In several areas, curfew has also been imposed.
The protest was organised by ‘Hami Nepal’ against the Nepal government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and WhatsApp, which came into effect from September 4.
Tags: nepal Social Media social-media-ban

Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation

Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation
Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation
Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation
Breaking: Nepal Revokes Social Media Ban After Violent Protest, 19 Killed, Home Minister Offers Resignation

QUICK LINKS