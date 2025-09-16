BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs
LIVE TV
Home > World > BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat

BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat

Donald Trump claims the US military struck another Venezuela-linked drug boat, killing three people. This is the second alleged strike in two weeks. The US president announced the operation online, but the Pentagon has not confirmed the report or provided further details.

President Donald Trump said the US military struck another suspected Venezuelan drug boat, killing three individuals. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)
President Donald Trump said the US military struck another suspected Venezuelan drug boat, killing three individuals. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 16, 2025 01:54:34 IST

President Donald Trump on Monday said the American military has once again carried out a deadly strike on a boat allegedly transporting drugs from Venezuela. In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump revealed that the latest strike took place on Monday and resulted in the deaths of three individuals aboard the vessel.

“The US Military struck again today – taking out another drug boat from Venezuela,” Trump wrote, adding, “Three dead. No Americans injured.”

Monday’s development marks the second such incident in just two weeks. The previous strike, which was also announced by Trump, reportedly targetted a high-speed boat suspected of drug trafficking and left 11 people dead.

Trump did not offer additional details, such as the exact location of the strike, the type of US forces that were involved, or whether the information had been confirmed by the Department of Defense. As of now, no official statement has been released by US military authorities or the Department of War (formerly Pentagon).

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated as and when more information becomes available)

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2us news

RELATED News

MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
In a First, Shipping Giants Push for Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases As Trump Team Opposes Plan – What We Know
Ex-FBI Director’s Daughter Maurene Comey, Who Prosecuted Epstein & Combs Cases, Sues Trump Team to Reclaim Her Job
Mauritius PM lands in Delhi as part of his official visit
Zohran Mamdani Gets One of His Most Significant Endorsements in New York City Mayoral Race

LATEST NEWS

"'The Heart was in the mouth": Asalanka reflects on Sri Lanka's thrilling win over Hong Kong
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
"It could have been stereotypical": Ranvir Shorey on exploring layered role in 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'
EOW records Raj Kundra's statement in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case
Ethanol-blended fuel has no impact on vehicles: Hardeep Puri reassures
Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is
Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians
New technologies being used to make roads stronger, more sustainable: Nitin Gadkari
BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat
BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat
BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat
BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat

QUICK LINKS