BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat

President Donald Trump on Monday said the American military has once again carried out a deadly strike on a boat allegedly transporting drugs from Venezuela. In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump revealed that the latest strike took place on Monday and resulted in the deaths of three individuals aboard the vessel.

“The US Military struck again today – taking out another drug boat from Venezuela,” Trump wrote, adding, “Three dead. No Americans injured.”

Monday’s development marks the second such incident in just two weeks. The previous strike, which was also announced by Trump, reportedly targetted a high-speed boat suspected of drug trafficking and left 11 people dead.

Trump did not offer additional details, such as the exact location of the strike, the type of US forces that were involved, or whether the information had been confirmed by the Department of Defense. As of now, no official statement has been released by US military authorities or the Department of War (formerly Pentagon).

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated as and when more information becomes available)